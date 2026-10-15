Inside ex-CMD firm: No assets in records, locked office in Hyderabad

The office on the fourth floor is locked. On the second floor, an employee of another organisation said “two people come and open that office once in a while”. This is what The Indian Express came across on Wednesday at the listed address of Aindri Defence Advisory Pvt Ltd on the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) campus in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda.

Aindri Defence Advisory was picked this year by defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) for a single tender to provide 300 optical sights for the anti-tank guided missiles it manufactures. Aindri was set up by BDL’s former CMD Siddharth Mishra and his wife in May 2024 — a year after Mishra’s four-year tenure at BDL ended in March 2023.

The office space itself, measuring 1,050 square feet, was leased in April 2026, documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) show. In June, the registered address shifted to Kushaiguda from the location listed at the time of incorporation: a flat in Patel’s Mani Residency, Yapral Medchal Malkajgiri, Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad.

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The Jawahar Nagar flat is listed as the address of both Mishra and Shambhavi, too, in RoC records. The Indian Express reached the flat and found it was vacant. A guard at the residential complex’s entry gate said “renovation work is being done”.

It was not just the company’s address that shifted. Records show its shareholding pattern changed, too, shortly before Mishra’s appointment as Member (Technical) at the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Till January 2025, Mishra and Shambhavi held 50 per cent each of the company’s shares. Subsequently, Mishra transferred his shareholding to his wife and another individual identified as Kaushiki Nandan Vatsyayana. Shambhavi currently holds 95 per cent and Vatsyayana five per cent.

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Ties to other BDL-linked firms

The company’s balance sheet for much of the same period tells a separate story. According to the last available balance sheet for 2024-25, the company’s revenue stood at Rs 44.43 lakh with a profit of Rs 2.89 lakh. All of it has been shown as revenue from services provided. The company has listed no property, manufacturing plant or other assets.

The balance sheet shows receivables totalling Rs 7.16 lakh from two other companies, Premier Explosives Ltd (Rs 2.36 lakh) and Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd (Rs 4.80 lakh), indicating business transactions with the two firms.

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Premier Explosives’s annual report for 2019-20 shows that it received orders from BDL for supplying solid propellants, or fuel mixtures, for missiles such as Akash and Astra. Incidentally, Mishra took charge as BDL CMD in March 2019, according to BDL’s annual report for 2019-20.

Company sources in Tonbo Imaging India said BDL was a client but denied any connection with the PSU’s latest tender for optical sights. The sources also confirmed that Aindri had provided consultancy services to Tonbo for “around 12 months”, without specifying the period.

Aindri Defence Advisory and Premier Explosives did not respond to requests for comment from The Indian Express. Arvind Lakshmikumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tonbo Imaging India, said in an emailed response that the company cannot comment on any business relationship beyond what is in the public domain.

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From engineering to defence

Mishra’s own career runs deep in defence. His nearly four-decade career spanned the Indian Navy and programmes related to atomic energy, space and missile development. Commissioned into the Navy’s electrical branch in 1985, he took premature retirement in 2016, while serving as a Commodore, and later served at central PSU Electronics Corporation of India Ltd as General Manager (Defence) till 2019.

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Mishra received his early education in UP’s Gorakhpur. His academic qualifications include a BTech in Electrical Engineering, an MSc in Defence Studies and a Master of Management Science. He is also an alumnus of the Naval College of Engineering in Lonavala.