Inside ex-CMD firm: No assets in records, locked office in Hyderabad

Indian Express ground check reveals Aindri Defence - behind BDL's optical missile sight tender - has a locked office and no manufacturing assets.

Written by: Pratyush Deep, Nikhila Henry
4 min readHyderabad, New DelhiUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 06:41 AM IST
Aindri Defence Advisory Hyderabad Address BDL, Siddharth Mishra ex BDL CMD, BDL Rs 56.8 crore optical sights tender, Aindri Defence shell office Kushaiguda, Bharat Dynamics Limited single tender, BDL single tender, what is Aindri Defence Advisory, Aindri Defence Advisory Siddharth Mishra, Aindri Defence conflict of interest, Defence PSU conflict of interest, Indian defence procurement scam, Siddharth Mishra BDL BDL conflict of interest, Bharat Dynamics optical sights, BDL tender controversy, BDL Rs 56.8 crore optical sights tender, Indian express news, current affairsThe National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) campus in Kushaiguda, Hyderabad, where the office of Aindri Defence Advisory Pvt Ltd is located. (Photo credit: Nikhila Henry)
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The office on the fourth floor is locked. On the second floor, an employee of another organisation said “two people come and open that office once in a while”. This is what The Indian Express came across on Wednesday at the listed address of Aindri Defence Advisory Pvt Ltd on the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) campus in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda.

Aindri Defence Advisory was picked this year by defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) for a single tender to provide 300 optical sights for the anti-tank guided missiles it manufactures. Aindri was set up by BDL’s former CMD Siddharth Mishra and his wife in May 2024 — a year after Mishra’s four-year tenure at BDL ended in March 2023.

The office space itself, measuring 1,050 square feet, was leased in April 2026, documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) show. In June, the registered address shifted to Kushaiguda from the location listed at the time of incorporation: a flat in Patel’s Mani Residency, Yapral Medchal Malkajgiri, Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad.

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The Jawahar Nagar flat is listed as the address of both Mishra and Shambhavi, too, in RoC records. The Indian Express reached the flat and found it was vacant. A guard at the residential complex’s entry gate said “renovation work is being done”.

It was not just the company’s address that shifted. Records show its shareholding pattern changed, too, shortly before Mishra’s appointment as Member (Technical) at the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Till January 2025, Mishra and Shambhavi held 50 per cent each of the company’s shares. Subsequently, Mishra transferred his shareholding to his wife and another individual identified as Kaushiki Nandan Vatsyayana. Shambhavi currently holds 95 per cent and Vatsyayana five per cent.

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Ties to other BDL-linked firms

The company’s balance sheet for much of the same period tells a separate story. According to the last available balance sheet for 2024-25, the company’s revenue stood at Rs 44.43 lakh with a profit of Rs 2.89 lakh. All of it has been shown as revenue from services provided. The company has listed no property, manufacturing plant or other assets.

The balance sheet shows receivables totalling Rs 7.16 lakh from two other companies, Premier Explosives Ltd (Rs 2.36 lakh) and Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd (Rs 4.80 lakh), indicating business transactions with the two firms.

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Premier Explosives’s annual report for 2019-20 shows that it received orders from BDL for supplying solid propellants, or fuel mixtures, for missiles such as Akash and Astra. Incidentally, Mishra took charge as BDL CMD in March 2019, according to BDL’s annual report for 2019-20.

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Company sources in Tonbo Imaging India said BDL was a client but denied any connection with the PSU’s latest tender for optical sights. The sources also confirmed that Aindri had provided consultancy services to Tonbo for “around 12 months”, without specifying the period.

Aindri Defence Advisory and Premier Explosives did not respond to requests for comment from The Indian Express. Arvind Lakshmikumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tonbo Imaging India, said in an emailed response that the company cannot comment on any business relationship beyond what is in the public domain.

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From engineering to defence

Mishra’s own career runs deep in defence. His nearly four-decade career spanned the Indian Navy and programmes related to atomic energy, space and missile development. Commissioned into the Navy’s electrical branch in 1985, he took premature retirement in 2016, while serving as a Commodore, and later served at central PSU Electronics Corporation of India Ltd as General Manager (Defence) till 2019.

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Mishra received his early education in UP’s Gorakhpur. His academic qualifications include a BTech in Electrical Engineering, an MSc in Defence Studies and a Master of Management Science. He is also an alumnus of the Naval College of Engineering in Lonavala.

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Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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