Karunanidhi’s elder son Alagiri likely to form a political outfit, join BJP-led alliance

Former Union minister M K Alagiri. Express Photo by Anil Sharma. 19.03.13

After getting actor-turned-politician Khushbu into its fold, the state unit of BJP is working towards obtaining the support of another prominent face, M K Alagiri, the elder son of late M Karunanidhi, and brother of DMK president M K Stalin.

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, an alliance with Alagiri may give shape to a broader political front in the state.

Sources in the state BJP unit and the Alagiri camp confirmed there has been significant progress in the alliance talks. If everything goes as per the plans of the national party, Alagiri will likely meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21, when the latter is scheduled to visit Chennai.

A senior BJP leader said the meeting between Shah and Alagiri is likely to happen on November 21 in Chennai. “It is likely to be a one-to-one meeting,” the leader said.

When contacted, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan claimed he was not aware of the talks. He told The Indian Express that he would inquire and confirm it (Alagiri’s proposed political party joining the NDA alliance) at a later stage.

While Alagiri was not available for comments, a top source close to him said the BJP has been in touch with them for a while. “Talks have been happening for long. It would be a strong reply to M K Stalin (DMK chief and younger brother of Alagiri) who sidelined his elder brother in the party and the family. And for Alagiri, it is an opportunity… may be the last opportunity. His business may face more troubles if DMK wins the Assembly polls,” he said.

According to sources, Alagiri’s new political outfit may be called ‘Kalaignar DMK’ or ‘KDMK.’ Alagiri’s son Dayanidhi may also back the new party. “Like Stalin’s son Udayanidhi who heads the DMK youth wing, let Dayanidhi also assume the same position in KDMK,” said a source.

“If there is no change in Shah’s planned visit to Chennai, the idea is to announce the new party in Madurai in the presence of about 100-200 close aides of Alagiri. And Alagiri may be meeting Shah the next day,” said a source known to Alagiri’s current plans.

While sources in both sides said the plan was unlikely to face any trouble citing multiple rounds of successful talks, a senior DMK leader hinted that Stalin was aware of the developments.

“Let him go to BJP. Alagiri was nowhere in the picture for six years. He has no constituency, no supporters and no money. It makes no impact in Tamil Nadu politics except headlines for a day or two,” the DMK leader said.

Alagiri’s last prominent appearance was in September 2018, when he organised a rally in Chennai, 30 days after the death of his father Karunanidhi. He was removed from DMK in 2014 for anti-party activities.

