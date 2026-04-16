7 Indian firms in race, experts eye cheaper Keytruda version in 2 years

With at least seven Indian manufacturers in the race to develop generic versions of Merck & Co’s best-selling cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda, doctors and researchers say a far cheaper alternative could be available within two years when the drug’s patent expires in June 2028 — offering hope at a time when each mandated 200mg dose […]

Written by: Anonna Dutt
5 min readNew DelhiApr 16, 2026 04:30 AM IST
cancer drug, cancer drug Keytruda, cancer treatment, cancer drug cost, counterfeit drug racket India, Merck Keytruda cancer drug black market, fake cancer drugs India investigation, Delhi hospitals Keytruda vial diversion scam, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute drug theft case, immunotherapy drug Keytruda price India Rs1.5 lakh, Delhi Police counterfeit oncology drug probe, hospital staff cancer drug smuggling network, antifungal medicine refilled in Keytruda vials, cancer patients duped fake medicines India, biomedical waste vial diversion loophole hospitals, ICIJ investigation counterfeit cancer drugs India, Indian express investigationAccording to minutes of expert committee meetings under the drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), and data from the country's clinical trials registry, companies conducting trials or seeking approvals include Sun, Hetero and Intas, among others.
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With at least seven Indian manufacturers in the race to develop generic versions of Merck & Co’s best-selling cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda, doctors and researchers say a far cheaper alternative could be available within two years when the drug’s patent expires in June 2028 — offering hope at a time when each mandated 200mg dose costs more than Rs 3 lakh.

“We have seen this with other immunotherapies. The entry of biosimilars leads to a significant drop in prices, sometimes by as much as 70%. This is the simplest way to make cancer drugs more affordable and accessible. In the long run, however, India needs to invest in developing its own therapies,” said Dr Tarun Durga, associate director of medical oncology, Medanta-Noida.

The lack of access to Keytruda is one of the key findings of an investigation by The Indian Express in association with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) into how a growing multi-city counterfeit racket in the drug is fuelled by a company mandate for standardised high dosing and an opaque patient programme.

Also Read | Rs 1.5 lakh a shot, ‘magic’ cancer drug leaked from top hospitals, fakes sold to desperate patients

According to minutes of expert committee meetings under the drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), and data from the country’s clinical trials registry, companies conducting trials or seeking approvals include Sun, Hetero and Intas, among others.

In January, Biocon said they would include three more cancer biosimilars to its portfolio, including pembrolizumab. Trials for generic versions developed by Chinese firm BioThera and Russian company Biocad are also underway in India.

Nexus with staff in hospitals – and beyond Vials of counterfeit Keytruda seized by Delhi Police.

While Merck & Co (MSD) holds only one valid patent on the molecule pembrolizumab in India, it holds nearly 1,000 patents and patent families linked to it globally, with almost 84% filed after the drug’s first approval in 2014. The company is also seeking patents for a pre-filled pen and subcutaneous version of the drug in India.

ICIJ Global Data

“Biosimilar versions can enter the market soon after patent expiry, unless the company, which has deep pockets, takes them to court. This has happened with the other checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab as well… Although two secondary patents for pembrolizumab has been rejected by the Indian patent office, patent clusters around a molecule can be used to block biosimilar production even after the principal patent expires,” said K M Gopakumar, co-convenor of Working Group on Access to Medicines & Treatment, a coalition of activists, academics and patient right groups.

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Checkpoint inhibitors come under a class of drugs that remove the brakes preventing the body’s T cells, a crucial weapon in the immune system, from attacking cancerous cells.

In January, the Delhi High Court cleared the way for Zydus Lifesciences to manufacture and sell a biosimilar of nivolumab made by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) — months before the patent is set to expire on May 2. In February, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea by BMS to block Zydus from selling the generic version.

Nexus with staff in hospitals – and beyond Outside the medical oncology department of Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nayonika Bose)

Significantly, in March, the Government announced Bio Pharma SHAKTI — a Rs 10,000-crore scheme to build a domestic ecosystem for biosimilars to reduce import dependence on high-cost drugs, with manufacturers asked to focus on cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Gopakumar said that with pembrolizumab now on WHO’s model list of essential medicines, India must “actively support” its biosimilar development. “Organisations such as BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council) should develop the cell lines and let several companies build their biosimilars on it. There is also a need to do away with clinical trials for biosimilars to establish safety and efficacy, in line with WHO and UK guidelines, and then bring these drugs under the national list of essential medicines to regulate prices,” he said.

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Nexus with staff in hospitals – and beyond Excerpts from a purported WhatsApp chat between a supplier of fake vials and a pharmacist — both are in custody

Unlike standard drugs such as paracetamol, biosimilar developers must currently conduct full trials, adding significant cost and time. Experts say the trajectory of trastuzumab — a targeted therapy for a type of breast and stomach cancers that lost its patent in 2012 — illustrates the challenge. “It took several years for eight-nine companies to enter the market after which the price finally dropped to Rs 7,000 from Rs 1.15 lakh for the originator product,” said Gopakumar.

Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
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Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

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