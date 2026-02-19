34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, a third in police custody

In the first such statement on police action in the state, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in November last year that since April 2022, a month after the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in Punjab, the state police had recorded “324 encounters with gangsters”, resulting in the death of 24 and arrest of 515.

“Of the 515 gangsters arrested… 319 sustained bullet injuries,” the DGP said.

Yadav’s statement followed a notice issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to the Punjab Home Secretary, seeking an Action Taken Report on allegations of “state-sanctioned extra-judicial killings”. Two months on, the state has not filed a reply.

In the period since Yadav shared the data, the number of encounters in Punjab has continued, as the AAP government feels the heat over gang violence and brazen shootings.

In the three-month period between November 2025 and January 2026, police records investigated by The Indian Express show, the Punjab Police reported 34 encounters — or a little over one every three days — resulting in five deaths and injuries to 45. Of these, 15 happened last month alone.

Officials of the state government, Home Department and Punjab Police did not respond to queries despite repeated attempts, including a written questionnaire sent on Tuesday.

The circumstances show several similarities, with self-defence the most common refrain by police. More than a third of the encounters happened when the accused were in custody; in several, police said the “handcuffed” accused, when taken for “recovery”, grabbed a hidden weapon and opened fire.

In at least eight of these incidents, police personnel were shot at under “indiscriminate” firing. But policemen got saved, records state, “because of bulletproof jackets”. At other times, bullets struck police vehicles.

In around half of the encounters, police said they set up checkpoints based on tip-offs, resulting in a shootout. At least 34 accused suffered gunshot injuries in such shootouts.

In their reports, police say they shot at the accused in the feet or legs, only after issuing warnings, and after the latter had “opened fire”. The recoveries were mostly .30-.32 bore (foreign or country-made) pistols.

The encounters were spread across the state — Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, 1 each; 2 each in Patiala, Batala, Khanna, Ferozepur, Mohali, Tarn Taran and Jalandhar; and five in Ludhiana; with Amritsar district at nine seeing the most such encounters.

In July 2025, The Indian Express reported how the first seven months of the year had seen 20 encounters in which the accused were already in custody and were being taken by police for “recovery”. The encounters had led to five deaths. It was on the basis of this that an advocate went to the NHRC.

In 2024, the Punjab Police reported 64 encounters, leading to deaths of four, including one police personnel. Fifty-six accused and nine police personnel were injured in the incidents.

The most recent encounter was in Moga on Sunday, when police arrested two men accused of last week’s firing on migrant workers, after an exchange of fire.

Advocate Nikhil Saraf, who approached the NHRC against the alleged fake encounters in Punjab, said: “According to directions issued by the Supreme Court, in the event of a police encounter in which the accused sustains grievous injuries, an FIR must be registered and an investigation conducted… by a police officer of a rank senior to the head of the police party involved in the encounter. If casualty is reported, inquiry by a magistrate is a must. But nothing is being followed in Punjab.”

Sarbjit Singh Verka, who has been pursuing alleged fake encounter cases in the state since the 1990s, said there was “political shelter” for the same. “Even if an encounter is clean, a proper inquiry is required legally. The judiciary should take notice of such encounters given that the details are almost identical.”

The encounters

November 2025: Self-defence the refrain

November 11: Harkaran Singh and Gurtej Singh, wanted for a murder, were injured in an encounter with the Khanna police. Then Khanna SSP Jyoti Yadav said Harkaran “opened fire at a police party… when taken for weapon recovery”, and struck a sub-inspector. “In self-defence, the S-I fired one round, which hit Harkaran Singh in the leg.” Gurtej reportedly got injured jumping from the first floor.

November 12: The Dera Bassi police said two members of the Goldy Dhillon gang – Sharanjit Singh and Aman Kumar – were injured during an exchange of fire. SSP Harmandeep Hans said the two tried to evade a police checkpoint and fired. “In retaliation, officers fired, with both accused shot in the legs.”

November 15: Police claimed to have arrested Arshdeep Singh, an alleged associate of the Prabh Dasuwal gang, following an encounter. “Acting on a tip‑off that he was in Faridkot and planning a major crime, police set up a naka (checkpoint). When officers signalled his… motorcycle to stop, he attacked the team,” said Faridkot police.

November 19, 26: Police arrested Jatin Kali, the alleged mastermind in the November 15 murder of Naveen Arora, the son of RSS worker Baldev Raj Arora, after an exchange of fire in Ferozepur district, along with three associates.

Police said: “Our team noticed a fast-moving motorcycle… The rider ignored the signal to stop.” SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said: “As police chased, the rider opened fire… Police personnel returned fire, leaving Kali injured.”

In the second encounter in the same case, on November 26, police arrested Badal, the alleged main shooter, from Zira. According to the Ferozepur police, when a team was with Badal at Mamu Joya village for “recovery”, two of his accomplices “hiding there” opened fire. Deputy Inspector General, Ferozepur Range, Harmanbir Singh said: “A bullet hit a Head Constable. Police fired in retaliation, in which Badal was injured… He succumbed to his injuries.”

The two alleged attackers escaped, the DIG said. Police said another of its men was fired at, but the bullet struck his bulletproof jacket.

November 20: The Ludhiana police busted a “gangster-terror module”, allegedly backed by the ISI and “with links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi”, with the arrest of Deepak and Ram Lal following an exchange of fire in the Ladhowal area. Ram Lal was injured.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the two opened fire when they were intercepted following a tip-off. “Some bullets hit a police vehicle,” the officer said.

November 20: The same day, the Amritsar police claimed to have foiled a murder with the encounter killing of “notorious gangster” Harjinder Singh, who had got out of prison 13 days earlier. Police said Harjinder was shot “in self-defence” after he and his accomplice opened fire at a police checkpoint. Officials said one of the bullets hit a police vehicle.

November 23: Harpreet Singh and Gautam Badshah of Nabha, allegedly associated with the Bambiha gang, were injured in an encounter. Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said they set up a checkpoint based on a tip-off. “Asked to surrender, the two accused… fired (at police). The cops, showing utmost restraint, responded and shot both of them in their lower body.”

November 23: The same day, Malkit Singh was injured when allegedly attempting to flee Batala police custody. DGP Yadav said they had arrested Malkit and Vijay Masih, “key associates of gangster Amrit Dalaam”. Just then, said police, Malkit opened fire using a “hidden weapon”. “He was overpowered after a brief exchange of fire.”

November 26: The Batala Police captured an alleged gang member and robbery accused, Kawaljit Singh, following an “encounter”. “Based on investigations, police teams managed to intercept the accused… When police teams tried to apprehend him, the latter opened fire,” said DIG, Border Range, Sandeep Goel, adding that Kawaljit was shot in his left leg.

December 2025: Targeting the leg

December 4: Alleged shooter Daler Singh, wanted for murder, was injured in an encounter while in police custody in Amritsar. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Daler was taken by police for the recovery of a pistol. He pulled out a weapon from the bushes and fired at the team.” Police said Daler was finally shot in the right leg.

December 6: The Sri Muktsar Sahib Police claimed to have solved the kidnapping-murder of a minor girl within hours, and arrested the accused, Mukesh Kumar, following an encounter. As per police, “the accused opened fire trying to flee”.

December 12: The Moga police claimed to have held an aide of US-based gangster Prabh Dasuwal, Gurbinder Singh alias Gindi, following an exchange of fire, leaving Gindi injured. Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi said “the accused opened fire at a police party when intercepted”.

December 12: The same day, Rohin Mansih, an alleged accomplice of gangster Amrit Dalam, was held after an “encounter” with Ludhiana police. DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said: “Police laid a trap to catch the duo, who opened fire.” Masih was shot in the leg.

December 15: The Amritsar Rural police claimed to have cracked several extortion and robbery cases following the arrest of Vanshpreet Singh and Bhupinder Singh, after an exchange of fire in Ajnala.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, they set up a naka at Chaharpur village. The occupants sped away on spotting them, with police giving chase. In the subsequent exchange of fire, the men narrowly escaped, but one of the accused was shot in the leg, DIG, Border Range, Sandeep Goel said.

December 17: An accused, Nirmaljot Singh, was injured allegedly during weapon recovery in Amritsar. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Acting on specific inputs, police arrested Nirmaljot Singh, Manpreet Singh and Karandeep Singh. During the recovery of a country-made pistol, Nirmaljot pushed a police guard, snatched a carbine and attempted to fire at police personnel.” ASI Navtej Singh returned fire in self-defence, shooting Nirmaljot in the left leg.

December 26: Amritpal Singh Roni was injured during an “encounter” when taken by the Amritsar City police for weapon recovery near a cremation ground. “The accused suddenly picked up the pistol and fired at ASI Jaibir Singh… In self-defence, ASI Talwinder Singh fired a round,” said Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

December 27: Two accused who allegedly opened fire at a sarpanch of Rajgarh village were held after an “encounter” by Khanna police. Then Khanna SSP Jyoti Yadav said police had laid a trap to apprehend Inderjit Singh and Gurvir Singh, but they “tried to escape”. The SSP said police held Gurvir after a chase, but Inderjit opened fire, and two bullets hit the police vehicle. Police retaliated, and Inderjit was injured in the leg, Yadav said.

December 28: The Hoshiarpur police arrested three robbery accused following an “encounter” in a forest area near Garhshankar. DSP Daljeet Singh Khakh said, “When signalled to stop, the accused opened fire. Police retaliated after issuing warnings. Onkar Singh, alias Gora, sustained a bullet injury.”

January 2026: Attempt to flee

January 6: Harnur, allegedly a close associate of gangsters Prabh Dasuwal and Afridi, was killed in an encounter in Tarn Taran district. DIG, Border Range, Snehdeep Sharma said, “Acting on a tip-off that Noor was travelling on a motorcycle, a joint team intercepted him, (but) he opened fire. A bullet struck a police personnel, but he escaped due to his bulletproof jacket. Noor suffered serious injuries, and succumbed to them.”

January 7: The Amritsar Police said that accused Gurpeet Singh Lal was injured during an encounter as he tried to flee when taken for weapon recovery. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said: “Lal was taken near Batala Road… The accused opened fire. Taking retaliatory action, police shot at the accused.”

January 12: Three alleged operatives of the Rohit Godara gang were held after “an exchange of fire” with the Ludhiana Police. Commissioner Swapan Sharma said, “The trio attempted to break a checkpoint and opened fire… Police fired in self-defence.” The two who sustained bullet injuries were identified as Sumit Kumar and Sanju.

January 14: Sukhraj Singh alias Gunga, a key accused linked to the Prabh Dasuwal gang and believed to be involved in several killings, died after he was shot, allegedly attempting to snatch a service pistol in the Vallah area of Amritsar.

Police claimed two “unidentified motorcyclists” opened fire at them in a bid to free Gunga during “recovery proceedings”. While one police personnel was injured, Gunga allegedly tried to wrest a pistol from ASI Harjinder Singh. Three shots were fired — one hitting a police vehicle and two striking Gunga, who died at hospital.

January 17: A gang member, Karan Pathak alias Karan ‘Defaulter’, arrested for the killing of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria, in front of a stadium full of people, was shot in an encounter.

Police claimed he had tried to flee their custody. In a statement, police said Pathak complained of severe chest pain at night, and was being taken to the hospital when he fled after the police van he was in hit a median. Police admitted Pathak was handcuffed at the time and escorted by three policemen. He was reportedly traced to a location in Kharar around 6 am and started shooting. Pathak was hit in the leg, police said, while an officer was injured. Pathak succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police said.

January 18: The Bathinda police claimed to have arrested Sewak Singh, wanted for an alleged extortion demand of Rs 1 crore, after an “encounter” near village Katar Singh Wala at a check-point set up following a “tip-off”.

January 18: The same day, two accused, Chandra Shekhar and Jaspal Singh, were injured in an encounter while in Jalandhar police custody. SSP, Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder Singh Virk, said they had received information that those wanted for a January 16 murder would come to a site to retrieve their weapons. “Police teams cordoned off the area. When the police party… was approaching… the accused retrieved the hidden weapons, and attempted to flee, opening fire.”

Virk said that while one bullet struck a police vehicle, another hit a tree, and a third missed the target. Police fired in “self-defence”.

January 19: An encounter was reported from Doraha, Ludhiana. The police statement said: “Two criminals, travelling in a Scorpio, hit a police jeep. They fired three rounds, one of which hit an SHO in his chest, but he was saved due to his bulletproof jacket. In retaliation, the SHO fired back, in which one of the criminals, Harsimran alias Mand, was injured in the leg.”

January 20: The Fazilka police were involved in an “encounter” near village Arniwala with gangster Preetpal Singh, wanted in a murder case, leading to his arrest. Police said they had set up a naka, and Preetpal opened fire. “He sustained a bullet injury in his knee and was apprehended on the spot,” DIG, Ferozepur Range, Snehdeep Sharma said.

January 20: The same day, police shot alleged gangster Money Prince following an encounter near Attari, close to the international border. Police said that acting on a tip-off, they laid a trap in the area. DIG Sandeep Goyal said that Prince spotted them and opened fire, “but bulletproof jackets protected our personnel”. He was killed in retaliatory fire, police said.

January 22: Alleged gangster Harjinder Singh Ladi was injured in an encounter in Patiala. DIG Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they set up a checkpoint on a bypass following a tip-off. They tried to stop Harjinder, but he started shooting, police said.

January 23: Following an encounter, the Jalandhar Rural police arrested Lovepreet Singh, wanted for a December 2025 firing incident. “Acting on specific information, a police team was conducting a search operation near Alwalpur. The suspect was intercepted… but opened fire at the police party… The accused sustained a bullet injury in his right arm,” police said.

January 23: The same day, the Tarn Taran police said they had arrested alleged gangster Jagtar Singh alias Jagga Pattu after an encounter near Kairon village. SSP, Tarn Taran, Surendra Lamba said, “Police brought Jagga Pattu to a canal near village Kairon to recover a weapon, when the accused fired two rounds.”

January 24: The Anti-Narcotic Task Force said it arrested four alleged drug peddlers after an “exchange of fire” in Ludhiana’s Sadar police station jurisdiction. Police said they recovered 305 grams of heroin, and said the accused “tried to break the police checkpoint… and opened fire”. “The cops retaliated in self-defence during which an accused, Taranpreet Singh, sustained a bullet injury in his waist,” said police.

January 29: The Amritsar police said an accused, Jobanjeet, tried to escape after snatching a police officer’s service pistol and, in the ensuing struggle, was shot in the leg. “The police party had taken Jobanjeet along to look for his associates. The accused said he was feeling unwell… As soon as police stopped the vehicle, he tried to snatch a service weapon from one of our personnel,” Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

—With inputs from Divya Goyal Gopal