34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, a third in police custody

In the three-month period between November 2025 and January 2026, police records investigated by The Indian Express show, the Punjab Police reported 34 encounters — or a little over one every three days — resulting in five deaths and injuries to 45. Of these, 15 happened last month alone.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
16 min readAmritsarFeb 19, 2026 05:30 AM IST
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, a third in police custodyState govt yet to reply to an NHRC notice from last year.
Make us preferred source on Google

In the first such statement on police action in the state, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in November last year that since April 2022, a month after the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in Punjab, the state police had recorded “324 encounters with gangsters”, resulting in the death of 24 and arrest of 515.

“Of the 515 gangsters arrested… 319 sustained bullet injuries,” the DGP said.

Yadav’s statement followed a notice issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to the Punjab Home Secretary, seeking an Action Taken Report on allegations of “state-sanctioned extra-judicial killings”. Two months on, the state has not filed a reply.

In the period since Yadav shared the data, the number of encounters in Punjab has continued, as the AAP government feels the heat over gang violence and brazen shootings.

In the three-month period between November 2025 and January 2026, police records investigated by The Indian Express show, the Punjab Police reported 34 encounters — or a little over one every three days — resulting in five deaths and injuries to 45. Of these, 15 happened last month alone.

Officials of the state government, Home Department and Punjab Police did not respond to queries despite repeated attempts, including a written questionnaire sent on Tuesday.

34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, a third in police custody

The circumstances show several similarities, with self-defence the most common refrain by police. More than a third of the encounters happened when the accused were in custody; in several, police said the “handcuffed” accused, when taken for “recovery”, grabbed a hidden weapon and opened fire.

Story continues below this ad

In at least eight of these incidents, police personnel were shot at under “indiscriminate” firing. But policemen got saved, records state, “because of bulletproof jackets”. At other times, bullets struck police vehicles.

In around half of the encounters, police said they set up checkpoints based on tip-offs, resulting in a shootout. At least 34 accused suffered gunshot injuries in such shootouts.

In their reports, police say they shot at the accused in the feet or legs, only after issuing warnings, and after the latter had “opened fire”. The recoveries were mostly .30-.32 bore (foreign or country-made) pistols.

The encounters were spread across the state — Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, 1 each; 2 each in Patiala, Batala, Khanna, Ferozepur, Mohali, Tarn Taran and Jalandhar; and five in Ludhiana; with Amritsar district at nine seeing the most such encounters.

Story continues below this ad

In July 2025, The Indian Express reported how the first seven months of the year had seen 20 encounters in which the accused were already in custody and were being taken by police for “recovery”. The encounters had led to five deaths. It was on the basis of this that an advocate went to the NHRC.

In 2024, the Punjab Police reported 64 encounters, leading to deaths of four, including one police personnel. Fifty-six accused and nine police personnel were injured in the incidents.

The most recent encounter was in Moga on Sunday, when police arrested two men accused of last week’s firing on migrant workers, after an exchange of fire.

Advocate Nikhil Saraf, who approached the NHRC against the alleged fake encounters in Punjab, said: “According to directions issued by the Supreme Court, in the event of a police encounter in which the accused sustains grievous injuries, an FIR must be registered and an investigation conducted… by a police officer of a rank senior to the head of the police party involved in the encounter. If casualty is reported, inquiry by a magistrate is a must. But nothing is being followed in Punjab.”

Story continues below this ad

Sarbjit Singh Verka, who has been pursuing alleged fake encounter cases in the state since the 1990s, said there was “political shelter” for the same. “Even if an encounter is clean, a proper inquiry is required legally. The judiciary should take notice of such encounters given that the details are almost identical.”

The encounters

  • November 2025: Self-defence the refrain

November 11: Harkaran Singh and Gurtej Singh, wanted for a murder, were injured in an encounter with the Khanna police. Then Khanna SSP Jyoti Yadav said Harkaran “opened fire at a police party… when taken for weapon recovery”, and struck a sub-inspector. “In self-defence, the S-I fired one round, which hit Harkaran Singh in the leg.” Gurtej reportedly got injured jumping from the first floor.

November 12: The Dera Bassi police said two members of the Goldy Dhillon gang – Sharanjit Singh and Aman Kumar – were injured during an exchange of fire. SSP Harmandeep Hans said the two tried to evade a police checkpoint and fired. “In retaliation, officers fired, with both accused shot in the legs.”

November 15: Police claimed to have arrested Arshdeep Singh, an alleged associate of the Prabh Dasuwal gang, following an encounter. “Acting on a tip‑off that he was in Faridkot and planning a major crime, police set up a naka (checkpoint). When officers signalled his… motorcycle to stop, he attacked the team,” said Faridkot police.

Story continues below this ad

November 19, 26: Police arrested Jatin Kali, the alleged mastermind in the November 15 murder of Naveen Arora, the son of RSS worker Baldev Raj Arora, after an exchange of fire in Ferozepur district, along with three associates.

Police said: “Our team noticed a fast-moving motorcycle… The rider ignored the signal to stop.” SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said: “As police chased, the rider opened fire… Police personnel returned fire, leaving Kali injured.”

In the second encounter in the same case, on November 26, police arrested Badal, the alleged main shooter, from Zira. According to the Ferozepur police, when a team was with Badal at Mamu Joya village for “recovery”, two of his accomplices “hiding there” opened fire. Deputy Inspector General, Ferozepur Range, Harmanbir Singh said: “A bullet hit a Head Constable. Police fired in retaliation, in which Badal was injured… He succumbed to his injuries.”

The two alleged attackers escaped, the DIG said. Police said another of its men was fired at, but the bullet struck his bulletproof jacket.

Story continues below this ad

November 20: The Ludhiana police busted a “gangster-terror module”, allegedly backed by the ISI and “with links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi”, with the arrest of Deepak and Ram Lal following an exchange of fire in the Ladhowal area. Ram Lal was injured.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the two opened fire when they were intercepted following a tip-off. “Some bullets hit a police vehicle,” the officer said.

November 20: The same day, the Amritsar police claimed to have foiled a murder with the encounter killing of “notorious gangster” Harjinder Singh, who had got out of prison 13 days earlier. Police said Harjinder was shot “in self-defence” after he and his accomplice opened fire at a police checkpoint. Officials said one of the bullets hit a police vehicle.

November 23: Harpreet Singh and Gautam Badshah of Nabha, allegedly associated with the Bambiha gang, were injured in an encounter. Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said they set up a checkpoint based on a tip-off. “Asked to surrender, the two accused… fired (at police). The cops, showing utmost restraint, responded and shot both of them in their lower body.”

Story continues below this ad

November 23: The same day, Malkit Singh was injured when allegedly attempting to flee Batala police custody. DGP Yadav said they had arrested Malkit and Vijay Masih, “key associates of gangster Amrit Dalaam”. Just then, said police, Malkit opened fire using a “hidden weapon”. “He was overpowered after a brief exchange of fire.”

November 26: The Batala Police captured an alleged gang member and robbery accused, Kawaljit Singh, following an “encounter”. “Based on investigations, police teams managed to intercept the accused… When police teams tried to apprehend him, the latter opened fire,” said DIG, Border Range, Sandeep Goel, adding that Kawaljit was shot in his left leg.

December 2025: Targeting the leg

December 4: Alleged shooter Daler Singh, wanted for murder, was injured in an encounter while in police custody in Amritsar. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Daler was taken by police for the recovery of a pistol. He pulled out a weapon from the bushes and fired at the team.” Police said Daler was finally shot in the right leg.

December 6: The Sri Muktsar Sahib Police claimed to have solved the kidnapping-murder of a minor girl within hours, and arrested the accused, Mukesh Kumar, following an encounter. As per police, “the accused opened fire trying to flee”.

Story continues below this ad

December 12: The Moga police claimed to have held an aide of US-based gangster Prabh Dasuwal, Gurbinder Singh alias Gindi, following an exchange of fire, leaving Gindi injured. Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi said “the accused opened fire at a police party when intercepted”.

December 12: The same day, Rohin Mansih, an alleged accomplice of gangster Amrit Dalam, was held after an “encounter” with Ludhiana police. DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said: “Police laid a trap to catch the duo, who opened fire.” Masih was shot in the leg.

December 15: The Amritsar Rural police claimed to have cracked several extortion and robbery cases following the arrest of Vanshpreet Singh and Bhupinder Singh, after an exchange of fire in Ajnala.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, they set up a naka at Chaharpur village. The occupants sped away on spotting them, with police giving chase. In the subsequent exchange of fire, the men narrowly escaped, but one of the accused was shot in the leg, DIG, Border Range, Sandeep Goel said.

December 17: An accused, Nirmaljot Singh, was injured allegedly during weapon recovery in Amritsar. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Acting on specific inputs, police arrested Nirmaljot Singh, Manpreet Singh and Karandeep Singh. During the recovery of a country-made pistol, Nirmaljot pushed a police guard, snatched a carbine and attempted to fire at police personnel.” ASI Navtej Singh returned fire in self-defence, shooting Nirmaljot in the left leg.

December 26: Amritpal Singh Roni was injured during an “encounter” when taken by the Amritsar City police for weapon recovery near a cremation ground. “The accused suddenly picked up the pistol and fired at ASI Jaibir Singh… In self-defence, ASI Talwinder Singh fired a round,” said Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

December 27: Two accused who allegedly opened fire at a sarpanch of Rajgarh village were held after an “encounter” by Khanna police. Then Khanna SSP Jyoti Yadav said police had laid a trap to apprehend Inderjit Singh and Gurvir Singh, but they “tried to escape”. The SSP said police held Gurvir after a chase, but Inderjit opened fire, and two bullets hit the police vehicle. Police retaliated, and Inderjit was injured in the leg, Yadav said.

December 28: The Hoshiarpur police arrested three robbery accused following an “encounter” in a forest area near Garhshankar. DSP Daljeet Singh Khakh said, “When signalled to stop, the accused opened fire. Police retaliated after issuing warnings. Onkar Singh, alias Gora, sustained a bullet injury.”

January 2026: Attempt to flee

January 6: Harnur, allegedly a close associate of gangsters Prabh Dasuwal and Afridi, was killed in an encounter in Tarn Taran district. DIG, Border Range, Snehdeep Sharma said, “Acting on a tip-off that Noor was travelling on a motorcycle, a joint team intercepted him, (but) he opened fire. A bullet struck a police personnel, but he escaped due to his bulletproof jacket. Noor suffered serious injuries, and succumbed to them.”

January 7: The Amritsar Police said that accused Gurpeet Singh Lal was injured during an encounter as he tried to flee when taken for weapon recovery. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said: “Lal was taken near Batala Road… The accused opened fire. Taking retaliatory action, police shot at the accused.”

January 12: Three alleged operatives of the Rohit Godara gang were held after “an exchange of fire” with the Ludhiana Police. Commissioner Swapan Sharma said, “The trio attempted to break a checkpoint and opened fire… Police fired in self-defence.” The two who sustained bullet injuries were identified as Sumit Kumar and Sanju.

January 14: Sukhraj Singh alias Gunga, a key accused linked to the Prabh Dasuwal gang and believed to be involved in several killings, died after he was shot, allegedly attempting to snatch a service pistol in the Vallah area of Amritsar.

Police claimed two “unidentified motorcyclists” opened fire at them in a bid to free Gunga during “recovery proceedings”. While one police personnel was injured, Gunga allegedly tried to wrest a pistol from ASI Harjinder Singh. Three shots were fired — one hitting a police vehicle and two striking Gunga, who died at hospital.

January 17: A gang member, Karan Pathak alias Karan ‘Defaulter’, arrested for the killing of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria, in front of a stadium full of people, was shot in an encounter.

Police claimed he had tried to flee their custody. In a statement, police said Pathak complained of severe chest pain at night, and was being taken to the hospital when he fled after the police van he was in hit a median. Police admitted Pathak was handcuffed at the time and escorted by three policemen. He was reportedly traced to a location in Kharar around 6 am and started shooting. Pathak was hit in the leg, police said, while an officer was injured. Pathak succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police said.

January 18: The Bathinda police claimed to have arrested Sewak Singh, wanted for an alleged extortion demand of Rs 1 crore, after an “encounter” near village Katar Singh Wala at a check-point set up following a “tip-off”.

January 18: The same day, two accused, Chandra Shekhar and Jaspal Singh, were injured in an encounter while in Jalandhar police custody. SSP, Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder Singh Virk, said they had received information that those wanted for a January 16 murder would come to a site to retrieve their weapons. “Police teams cordoned off the area. When the police party… was approaching… the accused retrieved the hidden weapons, and attempted to flee, opening fire.”

Virk said that while one bullet struck a police vehicle, another hit a tree, and a third missed the target. Police fired in “self-defence”.

January 19: An encounter was reported from Doraha, Ludhiana. The police statement said: “Two criminals, travelling in a Scorpio, hit a police jeep. They fired three rounds, one of which hit an SHO in his chest, but he was saved due to his bulletproof jacket. In retaliation, the SHO fired back, in which one of the criminals, Harsimran alias Mand, was injured in the leg.”

January 20: The Fazilka police were involved in an “encounter” near village Arniwala with gangster Preetpal Singh, wanted in a murder case, leading to his arrest. Police said they had set up a naka, and Preetpal opened fire. “He sustained a bullet injury in his knee and was apprehended on the spot,” DIG, Ferozepur Range, Snehdeep Sharma said.

January 20: The same day, police shot alleged gangster Money Prince following an encounter near Attari, close to the international border. Police said that acting on a tip-off, they laid a trap in the area. DIG Sandeep Goyal said that Prince spotted them and opened fire, “but bulletproof jackets protected our personnel”. He was killed in retaliatory fire, police said.

January 22: Alleged gangster Harjinder Singh Ladi was injured in an encounter in Patiala. DIG Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they set up a checkpoint on a bypass following a tip-off. They tried to stop Harjinder, but he started shooting, police said.

January 23: Following an encounter, the Jalandhar Rural police arrested Lovepreet Singh, wanted for a December 2025 firing incident. “Acting on specific information, a police team was conducting a search operation near Alwalpur. The suspect was intercepted… but opened fire at the police party… The accused sustained a bullet injury in his right arm,” police said.

January 23: The same day, the Tarn Taran police said they had arrested alleged gangster Jagtar Singh alias Jagga Pattu after an encounter near Kairon village. SSP, Tarn Taran, Surendra Lamba said, “Police brought Jagga Pattu to a canal near village Kairon to recover a weapon, when the accused fired two rounds.”

January 24: The Anti-Narcotic Task Force said it arrested four alleged drug peddlers after an “exchange of fire” in Ludhiana’s Sadar police station jurisdiction. Police said they recovered 305 grams of heroin, and said the accused “tried to break the police checkpoint… and opened fire”. “The cops retaliated in self-defence during which an accused, Taranpreet Singh, sustained a bullet injury in his waist,” said police.

January 29: The Amritsar police said an accused, Jobanjeet, tried to escape after snatching a police officer’s service pistol and, in the ensuing struggle, was shot in the leg. “The police party had taken Jobanjeet along to look for his associates. The accused said he was feeling unwell… As soon as police stopped the vehicle, he tried to snatch a service weapon from one of our personnel,” Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

—With inputs from Divya Goyal Gopal

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Jal Jeevan Mission case: Rajasthan seeks LOC against retired IAS Subodh Agarwal
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Salim Khan
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
‘Why am I here?’: Science can explain why walking through doorway makes you forget things
However, later research suggests the effect is more nuanced; when participants were tasked with simply moving between areas without distraction, forgetting did not always occur. (Image: Freepik)
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement