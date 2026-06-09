Zojila tunnel breakthrough: India’s longest road tunnel inches closer to completion

The Zojila tunnel connecting Sonmarg in Kashmir to Minamarg in Ladakh witnesses a major break-through today as it completes more than 13 kms of excavation work. The final breakthrough blast is set to be attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadhkari.

Located at an elevation of 11,578 feet, the Zoji-la tunnel provides year round passage and all weather connectivity across a challenging mountain pass. Constructed at an estimated cost of 6800 rupees, it reduces the travel time from Ganderbal (in Jammu and Kashmir) to Kargil from around three hours to slightly upwards of 20 minutes.

As part of an ongoing project to improve connectivity in the region, 19 tunnels are being constructed at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore. The tunnel is expected to become operational in 2028.

What is the Zojila tunnel?

The Zojila tunnel will be India’s longest road tunnel, and is expected to be Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel, boasting a length of 14.15 km.

A connecting tunnel from Z-Morh on NH1 to the Zojila tunnel will be built in the Zojila Ghats between Sonmarg and Kargil. This involves the development and expansion of the 18.475-km highway between Z-Morh to Zojila. A 3-km stretch will be expanded; the rest will be newly developed. The highway will have two twin-tube tunnels, five bridges, and two snow galleries.

The work on the entire 33-km span is spread betzojween two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir; and Ladakh.

Why is the tunnel needed?

Currently, the commute between Srinagar and Leh, the largest city in Ladakh, takes over 10 hours on a good day and passes through extremely inhospitable terrain. The Zojila Pass is a high mountain pass through which one has to travel in order to make the journey.

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During harsh winters, this route is closed due to fears of avalanches, landslides and slippery roads, with areas beyond the pass cut off from the rest of the country for at least five months. With the Zojila pass shut, air connectivity is the only option, and airfares can skyrocket to over Rs 40,000 during peak winter months.

The upcoming Zojila tunnel will provide perennial connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country. This will not just benefit civilians living and employed in the region, but also the military, by expediting movement of troops and supplies in this vitally important strategic region.

How much commute time will the tunnel save?

Apart from providing perennial connectivity, the tunnel also promises to cut travel time between Kashmir and Ladakh. The distance from Baltal to Minamarg, currently 40 km, will come down to 13 km with travel time expected to be cut by an hour and a half.

The journey is also expected to be less strenuous. Given Zojila’s inhospitable terrain, many fatal accidents are reported on the route each year. Once the tunnel project is completed, chances of accidents will significantly come down.

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The project is expected to lead to the integrated development of both Union Territories. Speaking to reporters earlier during his visit in 2023, Gadkari said, “From a strategic point of view, this is important. This area will be developed so people do not have to migrate. This is going to increase employment potential in this region as well.”

What is the cost of the project?

The tunnel is being built at a cost of more than Rs 6,500 crore. It is expected to be completed by 2028 after project delays.