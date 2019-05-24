Explained: What does the killing of Zakir Musa mean for militancy in the Valley

Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, the head of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfit who was killed in an encounter in South Kashmir Pulwama’s district on Friday, quit the Hizbul Mujahedeen (HM) in May 2017. He then took over as chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, which he claimed is a local affiliate of al-Qaeda.

Zakir, who was a civil engineering student at a Chandigarh college before joining militancy, went missing from home in July 2013. Zakir initially joined Hizbul Mujahedeen and was considered close to Burhan Wani, the Hizb commander who was killed by the security forces in 2016 leading to an uprising in valley.

After Wani’s killing in 2016, Zakir released an audio message in May 2017 and created a storm by threatening separatist political leaders in Valley. Zakir broke way with HM and soon came the news about the formation of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Global Islamic Media Front, the online propaganda distribution arm of Al-Qaeda, released a statement on establishing the Ansar in Kashmir.

“After the martyrdom of heroic Mujahid Burhan Wani, the jihad in Kashmir has entered a stage of awakening, as the Muslim Nation of Kashmir has committed to carry the flag of jihad to repel the aggression of tyrant Indian invaders, and through jihad, and with the aid of Allah only, we will liberate our homeland Kashmir,” the statement had said.

By forming the Ansar, Zakir actually tried to internationalize the militancy in the Valley. However, on the ground, he failed to propound his ideology or attract youth to his outfit.

Initially, 10-12 youth were associated with the outfit, but then the outfit suffered a huge blow in December 2018, when six of its group members were killed in an operation in Pulwama district. Most of Ansar’s cadre has come from Tral area because of Zakir’s hometown, where he managed to bring some locals in his outfit. The group has been almost wiped out by the security forces. Zakir, police sources say, was one of last few members of outfit now.

While J&K police has claimed Zakir had a long history of crime records since 2013, his name, however, never cropped in any big militant attack in the Valley after he headed Ansar. His outfit’s name came in a grenade attack that took place in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

Off late, Zakir had also stopped issuing audio messages and was off the radar of security forces for some time now. Zakir’s killing is considered a big success for security forces as he was one of the longest surviving militants in valley and part of erstwhile Burhan Wani group.

“Musa’s name was often chanted at militant funerals and had become a kind of an icon among the youth…he had potential to recruit more people(into the militancy). His killing is a big success for us,” said a security official, adding that Zakir was also in the most wanted militant list.

On Friday, after killing of Zakir the authorities also managed to control the law and order situation in the Valley, unlike in 2016 when the killing of Burhan Wani led to an uprising in valley. While clashes have been reported in various parts of the Valley on Friday, there has been no report of any serious law and order problem so far.