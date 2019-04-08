Women outlive men, maternal deaths a concern: WHO report

WOMEN OUTLIVE men everywhere, the World Health Organization (WHO) said recently while releasing its World Health Statistics Overview 2019. “Whether it’s homicide, road accidents, suicide, cardiovascular disease — time and time again, men are doing worse than women,” the United Nations quoted the WHO report’s main author, Dr Richard Cibulskis, as saying.

Advertising

For men and women combined, average life-expectancy has increased by 5½ years since the turn of the century — from 66.5 years in 2000 to 72 years in 2016 — while “healthy” life expectancy (the number of years lived in full health) increased from 58.5 years in 2000, to 63.3 years in 2016. In 2019, the WHO report said, more than 141 million children will be born: 73 million boys and 68 million girls. Based on recent mortality risks the boys will live, on average, 69.8 years and the girls 74.2 years — a difference of 4.4 years. Life expectancy at age 60 years is also greater for women than men: 21.9 versus 19.0 years, it said.

The report attributes the discrepancy to differing attitudes to healthcare between men and women. In countries with generalised HIV epidemics, for example, men “are less likely than women to take an HIV test, less likely to access antiretroviral therapy and more likely to die of AIDS-related illnesses than women”, the study finds. The same principle applies for tuberculosis sufferers, with male patients less likely to seek care than women.

On the other hand, the study also indicates that the life expectancy gap is narrowest where women lack access to health services. Maternal deaths contribute “more than any other cause” to reducing female life expectancy, the UN statement quoted Dr Samira Asma, WHO Assistant Director General for Data, Analytics and Delivery, as saying. The risk of maternal death is hugely different between high-income and low-income countries. Data indicate that one in 41 women dies from a maternal cause in a low-income country, compared with one in 3,300 in a high-income setting, the report found.