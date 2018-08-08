Explained Snippets | Women heading Fortune 500 companies: 32 last year, 23 after Indra Nooyi exit

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

IN THE one year between the Fortune 500 lists for 2017 and 2018, the number of women among the CEOs of these 500 companies dropped from an all-time high of 32 to 24, or by 1/4th. Although this year’s list shows 25 women CEOs (25%) in the top 500, Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retired at the time the list went to print, Fortune clarifies in an article. With Indra P Nooyi having announced she is stepping down as PepsiCo CEO, the number will now go down to 23. Out of last year’s 32 women CEOs, over one-third (12) have since left their jobs, not counting Nooyi.

Besides Campbell, these are Meg Whitman (Hewlett Packard), Irene Rosenfeld (Mondelez), Sheri McCoy (Avon), Shari Goodman (Staples), Margo Georgiadis (Mattel), Marissa Mayer (Yahoo), Kim Lubel (CST Brands), Jackie Hinman (CH2M Hill), Ilene Gordon (Ingredion), Debra Reed (Sempra Energy), and Debra Crew (Reynolds American). This year’s list has four newcomers among women CEOs: Ulta Beauty’s Mary Dillon, Kohl’s Michelle Gass, Yum China’s Joey Wat, and Anthem’s Gail Boudreaux.

***

Telling Numbers | Higher education in India: 46k foreign students, 11.5k from Nepal

OUT OF every four foreign students taking up a higher education course in India, one is from Nepal. The All India Survey on Higher Education 2017-18, which compiles data for last year, lists 46,141 foreign students in such courses, 11,521 of them from Nepal. Next is Afghanistan, at 4,378, or a little less than 1/10th. Less than 1/3rd (14,750) of the foreign students are female; the US and Sri Lanka are among countries that have sent more female students than male. The survey defines higher education as education obtained after completing 12 years of schooling and of at least nine months (full time), or obtained after completing 10 years of schooling and of at least 3 years. —Raghavi Sharma

***

Tip for Reading List: Letters from Mandela, while in jail

Arrested in 1962 and released 27 years later, African National Congress activist Nelson Mandela, later South Africa’s President, wrote a number of letters during his 10,052 days of incarceration, addressed to prison authorities, fellow activists against the apartheid regime, government officials, and his wife Winnie and five children. Now, 255 of these letters, many of them never previously published, have been compiled in The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela, edited by Sahm Venter. The collection is organised chronologically, and according to where Mandela wrote the letters from: Pretoria Local Prison (1962-64), Robben Island Prison (1964-82), Pollsmoor Prison outside Cape Town (1982-88) and Victor Verster Prison in Paarl (1988-1990). Many of these letters were not reaching their intended recipients, which Mandela knew, as The Guardian notes in its review. In one letter, he wrote to Winnie: “I sincerely don’t know whether you’ll ever get this particular letter nor those of July 18, Aug 1 and 18 and, if you do, when that’ll be.” In another letter, he wrote to his daughter: “I sometimes wish science could invent miracles and make my daughter get her missing birthday cards and have the pleasure of knowing that her Pa loves her.”

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App