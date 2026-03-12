Explained: The draft guidelines for passive euthanasia in India, and the hurdles

The Supreme Court allowed passive euthanasia, permitting the withdrawal of life support for 32-year-old Harish Rana, a Ghaziabad resident, who has been in a persistent vegetative state for 13 years. (Express)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the withdrawal of life-supporting care for Harish Rana, 32, who has been in a vegetative state for years. While there is no law governing passive euthanasia in India, here’s a look at the draft guidelines for such a procedure.

What is passive euthanasia?

Active euthanasia is a process in which a physician may prescribe a lethal drug or injection to relieve the suffering of a person with no hope of recovery. It is legal in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe — but not in India.

Passive euthanasia means allowing a person to die naturally by withholding life-sustaining treatment. Patients or their families can refuse treatments such as cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, ventilator support, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, dialysis or specialised nutrition.