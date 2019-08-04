Explained: With new guidelines and curb on candidates, student polls back in Maharashtra after 26 years

After a gap of 26 years, student elections are making a comeback in state-run universities in Maharashtra, albeit with a host of changes, such as a revised eligibility criterion for student candidates, limits on poll expenditure and new rules about campaigning. The Indian Express takes a closer look at the streamlined election process and explains why not all student candidates are happy with the changes.

Advertising

Why were student elections abolished?

Student elections in universities often led to violence and serious political rivalry among student wings representing major political parties. This rivalry used to spill over and affect academic and administrative matters at colleges and universities, vitiating the peaceful atmosphere at institutions even during non-election periods. The college administration found it difficult to resolve these differences between students. Citing security concerns, the Maharashtra government abolished student elections in all state-run universities in 1993.

When are the student elections in SPPU this year?

The official process for student elections in the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), to be held on September 7, will begin with the publication of the election notification on August 21. Based on the category of the post being contested, the colleges or departments under SPPU will send a list of selected student candidates to the election body on August 23.

The final voter’s list will be announced on August 29, after which candidates need to fill up the nomination forms.

Advertising

These forms will be scrutinised and a list of nominees will be announced on August 31. Withdrawal of candidature needs to be done before September 5 and the same day, the final list of candidates will be declared. Polling and counting of votes will be done on September 7.

What major changes will be implemented in the election process this year?

A number of measures have been introduced to prevent any incidents of violence or disturbance during the student elections this year. In a key step, the state government has not permitted setting up of any kind of panel system.

During earlier elections in the universities, student wings representing political parties or even individuals — a former Class Representative (CR) or Division Representative (DR) — were allowed to form panels and seek students’ votes. Back then, outdoor campaigning, including in college campuses, was allowed.

There was no cap on the amount of money a candidate could spend on campaigning. Many of these rules have been changed for the upcoming student polls.

Candidates are no longer allowed to campaign on college campuses, use of loudspeakers or other mass reach-out systems have been prohibited, and the maximum amount a candidate contesting for the CR’s post can spend has been fixed at Rs 1,000. For candidates aspiring for the the posts of secretary, president and others in the university student bodies, the maximum campaign expenditure allowed is Rs 5,000.

For elections in 2019, colleges affiliated under SPPU will also be polling centres, while in the elections held till early 1990s, only departments on the SPPU campus were used as polling centres.

The age limit of contesting candidates is 25 years this year, making any student with over seven years of formal education in a university ineligible. In earlier student elections, older students, including those in late 20s who were well into their PhD courses, were allowed to contest.

The candidates must also have 80 per cent attendance in their respective courses and no subject backlogs at the time of filing nominations.

How have the students reacted?

Students have not welcomed many of the changes introduced in the campaigning and election process. These include curbs on outdoor campaigning and abolition of the panel system. The candidates will have no political party or symbol or photograph attached to their names, which is a cause of worry for the student aspirants.

The decision to set an age limit for holding certain posts has also not gone down well. The capping of budgets for campaigning has become a matter of concern among student leaders, who point out that even carrying out a normal campaign among students costs more than Rs 1,000.