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With Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey taming camera noise, IMAX bets bigger on India

The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX film in the large-scale format.

With Nolan’s Odyssey taming camera noise, IMAX bets bigger on IndiaSir Christopher Nolan shoots 'The Odyssey' on an IMAX camera. (IMDB/ Universal Pictures)
Written by: Anil Sasi
5 min readNew DelhiJul 27, 2026 07:20 AM IST First published on: Jul 27, 2026 at 07:20 AM IST

‘A sewing machine in a fight with a stapler’ — that’s how Matt Damon, who plays the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of the film version of Homer’s The Odyssey, described the sound of the IMAX cameras rolling and the clatter created by the mechanism that pulled the film past the shutter.

The loud din prevented sync sound capture (the process of recording audio at precisely the same time as video) and was one of the two major challenges with this filming format, the other being that the IMAX camera needed to stop and be reloaded every two-and-a-half minutes or so. Given that the format is so huge, this is the most film the camera can hold at one time, making filming a constant stop-and-go exercise.

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