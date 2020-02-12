Telling Numbers: Winter rainfall in excess in several states, Mizoram top

Rain in Lucknow on January 8. UP received 142% rainfall over normal in December-January. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Rain in Lucknow on January 8. UP received 142% rainfall over normal in December-January. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

In December 2019, 13 states and Union Territories recorded excess/large excess rainfall. In January 2020, this rose to 22 states and Union Territories, according to data tabled in Parliament by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Rainfall is excess when it is 20-59% higher than normal for the period, and large excess when it is over 60% higher than normal.

Mizoram recorded the highest departure, at 296% above normal between December 2019 and January 2020. Normal rainfall in Mizoram during this period is 10.8 mm, whereas the actual rainfall received was 42.8 mm. Mizoram is followed by Tripura, where normal rainfall is 7.9 mm and which received 26.7 mm, marking a departure of 239%, and then by Uttarakhand (217%), Chhattisgarh (167%), Manipur (164%), Uttar Pradesh (142%), Jharkhand (142%), West Bengal (122%), Punjab (119%) and Madhya Pradesh (99%).

Out of the 26 states and Union Territories for which the ministry provided information for, the lowest departure was recorded by Arunachal Pradesh, whose actual rainfall (58.5 mm) was 24% more than the normal of 47.2 mm.

The ministry said no state reported a loss of crops due to excess rainfall in the months of December 2019 and January 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.