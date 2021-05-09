Why WhatsApp deferred deadline for users to accept new privacy policy

One of the reasons for the deferment of the deadline could be that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp has been under a lot of fire from users.

Global instant messaging app WhatsApp on Friday deferred for now the May 15 deadline for users to accept its privacy policy. The Facebook-owned platform said that even those users who had not accepted the updated terms of services will not have their account deleted for now.

Why did WhatsApp defer the compulsory deadline for users to accept its privacy policy?

One of the reasons for the deferment of the deadline could be that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp has been under a lot of fire from users, privacy activists and even the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which flagged the new policy as “invasive” and said that it enabled WhatsApp and other Facebook group companies to make “precise inferences about users”.

These fears triggered a small exodus of users from WhatsApp in early January, with many either opting to download other instant messaging apps like Signal and Telegram, and others deleting their accounts on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp maintains this was caused due to “misinformation” and that it would continue to reach out to people. It also said the update does not impact privacy of personal messages.

Why did the IT Ministry, users and privacy activists oppose the new policy?

While users and privacy activists feared that with the new update they would have no privacy whatsoever left on the platform, the MeitY said WhatsApp rolling out the update right before the data privacy law was scheduled to come in was not right.

What’s next for WhatsApp?

Experts said WhatsApp now has two options: the platform will either roll back the privacy policy completely for now and come out with a new privacy policy acceptable to everyone; the second is to wait till the Personal Data Protection Bill is passed in Parliament.