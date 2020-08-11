scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Top News

Quixplained: Why Vivo’s withdrawal as this year’s IPL title sponsor matters

How will Vivo’s departure hurt the BCCI as well as the franchises? How do expenditures, income and profit work for the franchises in a normal season? In what other ways can Covid and an IPL away home affect the revenue streams of franchises? We explain.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 11, 2020 1:21:42 pm
ipl 2020 uae, ipl 2020 uae schedule, ipl 2020 start date, ipl 2020, ipl 2020 schedule, ipl 2020 uae, ipl 2020 schedule uaeVivo had acquired the IPL title sponsorship in 2018 for Rs 2,199 crore in a five-year deal.

Chinese smartphone make Vivo has announced its withdrawal as the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) title sponsor. Vivo had acquired the IPL title sponsorship in 2018 for Rs 2,199 crore in a five-year deal. Accordingly, the company gives the Indian cricket board Rs 439.8 crore per year as sponsorship commitment.

Vivo had in fact, come to the IPL fold in 2016 itself — as a short-term sponsor after Pepsi pulled out of its five-year deal over a betting and spot-fixing scandal. Vivo’s first two-year sponsorship was worth Rs 200 crore — before the company signed a fresh deal after the 2018 edition of the T20 league, outbidding its nearest rival, Oppo, which had bid Rs 1,432 crore.

How will Vivo’s departure hurt the BCCI as well as the franchises? How do expenditures, income and profit work for the franchises in a normal season? In what other ways can Covid and an IPL away home affect the revenue streams of franchises? We explain:ipl 2020, ipl 2020 schedule, ipl 2020 uae, ipl 2020 schedule uae, ipl 2020 uae, ipl 2020 uae schedule, ipl 2020 start date, vivo ipl 2020, vivo sponsorship, ipl 2020 news, ipl start date, ipl dates, ipl matches, ipl fixtures, ipl teams, ipl sponsored, vivo ipl 2020 sponsored

ipl 2020, ipl 2020 schedule, ipl 2020 uae, ipl 2020 schedule uae, ipl 2020 uae, ipl 2020 uae schedule, ipl 2020 start date, vivo ipl 2020, vivo sponsorship, ipl 2020 news, ipl start date, ipl dates, ipl matches, ipl fixtures, ipl teams, ipl sponsored, vivo ipl 2020 sponsored

ipl 2020, ipl 2020 schedule, ipl 2020 uae, ipl 2020 schedule uae, ipl 2020 uae, ipl 2020 uae schedule, ipl 2020 start date, vivo ipl 2020, vivo sponsorship, ipl 2020 news, ipl start date, ipl dates, ipl matches, ipl fixtures, ipl teams, ipl sponsored, vivo ipl 2020 sponsored

ipl 2020, ipl 2020 schedule, ipl 2020 uae, ipl 2020 schedule uae, ipl 2020 uae, ipl 2020 uae schedule, ipl 2020 start date, vivo ipl 2020, vivo sponsorship, ipl 2020 news, ipl start date, ipl dates, ipl matches, ipl fixtures, ipl teams, ipl sponsored, vivo ipl 2020 sponsored

Diwali Offers on Mobiles - Get Cashback Upto Rs. 3000 Bajaj finserv

Also in Explained | Quixplained graphic: What are tabletop runways?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Aug 11: Latest News

Advertisement