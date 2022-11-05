Why visitors to Dobby’s ‘grave’ on this Welsh beach can no longer give him socks

A beach in Wales, which houses the ‘grave’ of a beloved literary character, has now requested visitors to pay their respects and nothing else at the site. The Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire is where fans have erected a memorial for Dobby, the free elf from Harry Potter, and have left so many socks for him that they are posing a danger to marine life and environment.

Who is Dobby, why do people insist on giving him socks, and how did this become a local environmental hazard?

Who is Dobby?

Dobby is a house elf in the Harry Potter universe, who is set free from slavery by Harry in the second book and serves as Harry’s loyal, brave friend throughout the series. Harry had freed Dobby by tricking his owner into giving him a sock, which is why fans love to leave socks at Dobby’s grave. Dobby was stabbed to death in the seventh book while trying to shield Harry.

Such is the love and adulation the character has received that in 2018, Harry Potter author JK Rowling apologised for killing off Dobby. “It’s that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf,” Rowling had tweeted on May 5, 2018.

It’s that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2018

May 5 is the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts — the final showdown in the series — and Rowling on that day would apologise for the death of one of the popular characters in that battle.

How did Dobby’s ‘grave’ end up in Wales?

Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire is where the scene of Dobby’s death was filmed for the 2010 film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”. In the moving scene, Dobby dies in Harry’s arms on the beach, saying it was “such a beautiful place to be with friends”, and Harry buries him there.

Over the years, fans have created a memorial for Dobby at the Freshwater West Beach, and keep leaving socks and other items as a token of love.

Why are beach authorities worried?

The number of tourists at the Freshwater West Beach has been going up because of its beauty and surfing facilities, along with Dobby’s ‘grave’. However, the knickknack accumulating at the memorial got so out of hand that beach authorities briefly considered shutting it off. After an eight-month review, it was decided that the memorial could stay, but no offerings would be allowed.

National Trust Cymru, one of the authorities managing the beach, said in a press statement last week, “… the memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy. The Trust is asking visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape. Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk.”

The review also suggested that “The management of ‘Dobby’s Grave’ requires further liaison between relevant stakeholders to reach a ‘middle-ground’ which allows access but provides a more sensitive solution for the local environment. The involvement of one or more local charities or groups is suggested in terms of adopting a role in overseeing the site in future.”

Jonathan Hughes, National Trust Cymru’s Assistant Director Operations, South Wales, said that while they were “delighted that so many want to visit, we have to balance the popularity of the site with impacts on the sensitive nature of the beach and wider environment, and pressure on the facilities and surrounding roads.”

Hughes was quoted as saying in the same statement, “As a conservation charity, our priority is to ensure that visitors have an enjoyable and safe experience, whilst also safeguarding this special landscape so it can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

What kind of marine life does the beach sustain

According to beach authorities, “Freshwater West is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and the surrounding area is home to large grey seals, harbour porpoise, and some of the largest populations of seabirds in the world, such as Guillemots, Gannets, Razorbills, Puffins, Manx Shearwaters.”