Explained: Why Turkey’s local elections matter

The party of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been defeated in local elections in the capital Ankara, and was trailing in a close contest for mayor in Istanbul, the country’s largest city, unofficial figures showed Monday. The election results do not impact Turkey’s national government, but were being widely discussed as the first major blow to Erdogan in his well over 15 years in power. By evening, Erdogan’s party had lost in seven out of Turkey’s 12 main cities.

Advertising

While local elections in any country would be expected to draw little notice overseas, this particular vote was held nine months after the national elections that gave Erdogan an iron grip over his country, and at a time when Turkey is officially in a recession. While Erdogan remains Turkey’s most popular leader by far, the municipal election results provide the most recent assessment of his standing with voters.

The importance Erdogan attached to the elections had been evident in his feverish campaign, during which he addressed up to eight campaign rallies across Turkey every day, referring to the vote as being critical to “national survival”, and asking voters for a mandate “in perpetuity”.

He handpicked senior aides to contest for mayor in Ankara and Istanbul, and although overall results showed the AKP about 15 percentage points ahead of the opposition Republican People’s Party, the defeat in the capital city, representing political power and government, and probable humiliation in his home town, the business centre, were being described as a “nuclear” setback for the President, and a development that was potentially as farreaching as his own arrival in Turkey’s politics.

Advertising

The elections took place at a time Turkey is officially in a recession after close to two decades of growth. The GDP has shrunk for two consecutive quarters, youth unemployment is very high, and inflation has touched 20%. Turkey’s currency lost 28% of its value in 2018 and is still very vulnerable.

Personally, Erdogan does not face a national election until 2023, and under the new system brought in by the 2017 referendum, he can stay in office up to 2032.