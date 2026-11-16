Why this Mumbai-Goa highway matters: key links to ports, airport stuck

The Mumbai-Goa highway is a vital section of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari (NH-66) Economic Corridor for several crucial reasons, from connecting ports and tourist destinations and cutting travel time sharply to funnelling local movement during the annual Ganesh festival.

The section primarily facilitates the movement of a significant amount of freight, linking the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai, Dighi port via Mangaon, and Agardanda terminal and shipyard in Raigad through Indapur, for oil, chemicals, containers and bulk cargo.

A senior official of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said, “Presently, the vehicle count on the Mumbai-Goa section varies from 15,000 PCU (passenger car unit) per day near the Goa border to 30,000 PCU per day at the starting stretch. Of this, around 50% can be considered as freight movement.” Upon completion, the section will cut the road travel time from Mumbai to Goa from 13-14 hours to around seven-eight hours.