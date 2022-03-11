Explained: Why sitting corporators are deserting the ruling BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad

On Wednesday, two BJP corporators resigned from the party in an exodus of sorts, which was triggered three weeks back. So far, six corporators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have resigned from the party and more are likely to follow suit. A look at the possible causes:

Corruption charges

All those who have resigned so far, including Vasant Borate, Tushar Kamthe, Maya Barne, Chanda Lokhande, Ravi Landge and Sanjay Newale, have accused their own party leaders of indulging in corruption in civic works, mincing no words in expressing their anger against “the way the party has ruled”. Be it the smart city work undertaken by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Limited or the development works by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the corporators have alleged that corruption to the tune of crores of rupees has taken place. They have alleged that contractors close to certain BJP leaders are being favoured and being repeatedly awarded civic development works.

‘Dictatorial’ attitude

Not just corruption, the corporators are also apparently miffed at the alleged dictatorial attitude of party MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge, who is also the BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president. The corporators have alleged that both the leaders were putting hurdles in their attempts to get development works implemented in their respective wards. “Though our own party MLAs put hurdles, I got the work done by repeatedly persuading the civic administration,” Tushar Kamthe told The Indian Express after resigning from the BJP. The corporators alleged that party MLAs were running the party as it was it was their “private fiefdom”. “We are not even allowed to raise our voice in the civic general body meeting. The questions which I wanted to raise regarding the development work in my area were shot down by the mayor who is the presiding officer,” said Barne. The corporators alleged that party MLAs and a few leaders are trying to claim credit even for the work they (the disgruntled corporators) are implementing in their respective areas. “The are trying to project their own good image while trying to undermine ours,” said Kamthe.

Denied key posts

Though the corporators are claiming that corruption and dictatorial attitude of BJP MLAs and leaders was mainly responsible for their exit, party leaders said these corporators wanted key posts for themselves and after they were denied the same, they left the party. “We have around 80 corporators. We cannot satisfy each and every corporator as there are only a handful of key posts. Since these people did not get the posts, they have left,” a BJP leader said. Bhosari corporator Ravi Landge is said to have been eyeing the standing committee chairman’s post for five years. After he was denied the post last year, he submitted his resignation from the panel before finally quitting the party on Wednesday. “Those who came from outside the BJP are being given key posts. While people like me, whose family served the BJP for years and were instrumental in the rise of the party, have repeatedly been given the raw deal,” Ravi Landge said after submitting his resignation.

NCP’s tit-for-tat strategy

The opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was ousted from power at PCMC by the BJP in 2017 through a landslide victory, has upped the ante ahead of the civic election this time. Only 36 of its corporators were elected whereas BJP’s strength rose to 77 corporators in 2017. The main reason behind BJP’s rise was its all-out bid to “import” sitting NCP corporators – the BJP succeeded in roping in over 40 NCP corporators before the 2017 elections. This time round, the NCP seems to have learnt its lesson and gone into a “tit-for-tat” mode. “We are going to rope in as many as 25 BJP corporators. They snatched our corporators in 2017 and now it is time to give it back to them,” said NCP leader Yogesh Behl.

BJP puts on a brave front

Amid all this, the BJP seems unfazed. “If the NCP is saying that it will snatch 25 of our corporators, we are also not sitting idle. We are in touch with 10 NCP and two Shiv Sena corporators. All of them will join us at one function, unlike the NCP which is roping in our corporators, one by one,” said Namdeo Dhake, the BJP’s House leader in PCMC. As for the corporators who have already exited, the party says it has enough alternatives. “If one corporator is leaving the party, we have four-five alternatives for them. Our party has dime-a-dozen leaders. However, we will try to persuade the corporators to stay put,” said Mahesh Landge.