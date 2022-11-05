Why ED questioned Sisodia’s PA; and why the AAP has called ‘conman’ Sukesh BJP’s ‘star campaigner’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday conducted searches at four places, including the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s personal assistant (PA), in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi’s scrapped liquor policy.

Sources said after conducting a search at his home, ED officials picked up Sisodia’s PA for questioning, although he was not arrested. “We have conducted a search at his home and picked him up for questioning in connection with destruction of evidence. But we have not made his arrest so far,” sources said.

What is the money laundering case?

The money laundering probe was launched by the ED on the Delhi government’s liquor policy, which came into effect in November 2021.

The ED case, which was registered in September, is based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August. The CBI had booked Sisodia, three excise department officials, and several vendors and distributors among the 15 accused it had arraigned in its FIR.

On July 8, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing Sisodia of providing undue benefits to liquor vend licensees in lieu of “kickbacks” and “commissions”, which were allegedly used by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Punjab Assembly elections in February.

After Saxena recommended an investigation by the CBI, Sisodia announced on July 30 that the liquor policy would be scrapped from August 1, and that only government-owned liquor vends would be allowed to sell alcohol in the national capital.

The CBI has, so far, arrested three people — AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair, Indospirit Group’s Sameer Mahendru and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

How has Sisodia responded to the ED’s probe?

From the start, Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, has denied all allegations against him in connection with the money laundering case. He has accused the Centre of misusing investigation agencies like the CBI and ED.

The CBI had raided Sisodia’s residence on August 19, almost a month after it registered an FIR in the case.

The deputy CM was summoned to the CBI office at 11 am on October 17. His arrival at the agency’s office was preceded by dramatic scenes as he left his residence and first visited Rajghat, where he referred to the British action against Mahatma Gandhi, and led a party roadshow.

After nine hours of questioning by CBI officials, Sisodia claimed we was pressurised to leave AAP and that he was lured with an offer to become Chief Minister. The CBI “strongly” rebutted the allegations and said its questioning “was carried out in a professional and legal manner”.

Responding to Saturday’s probe by the ED, Sisodia tweeted, “They got my house raided by lodging false FIR, searched bank lockers, also went to my village but found nothing against me. Today, they did not find anything in ED’s raid at my PA’s house, so now they have arrested him and taken him away. BJP people! So much fear of losing the election,” he tweeted in Hindi.

What are the other recent allegations levelled against Delhi ministers?

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an alleged conman currently lodged in jail in connection with an extortion case, Saturday claimed in a press release that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had taken Rs 50 crore from him and offered him a Rajya Sabha seat. He also alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked him to bring 20-30 people on board to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in 2016. He also claimed that Kejriwal had attended a dinner party with him after the delivery of the Rs 50 crore.

Chandrasekhar had earlier written a letter to Delhi L-G VK Saxena, alleging that former Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in judicial custody, had asked him for ‘protection money’ while he was in jail.

Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act under which he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He was sent to judicial custody on June 13 on completion of his ED custody.

Chandrasekhar even said he would initiate defamation proceedings against the Delhi chief minister next week, while reacting to Kejriwal’s tweet which had referred to Sukesh as a thug and his allegations as a distraction from the Morbi bridge collapse,

Responding to Chandrasekhar’s allegations, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at the BJP and Chandrasekhar. “The BJP is very worried about the outcome of the Gujarat and Delhi municipal polls and its desperation is so evident that a conman like Sukesh Chandrasekhar is now its star campaigner.”

Sisodia, too, called the allegations against Kejriwal “absurd” and hit out at the BJP. “The BJP is afraid it will lose badly in Gujarat and in the MCD polls, which is why it has made a deal with a conman in Tihar – that he will make baseless allegations against Kejriwal every day and, in return, the BJP will help him with his case,” he said.