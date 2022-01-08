Explained: Why PCMC has set a 10-day deadline for Covid-19 vaccination

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set a deadline of 10 days for those who have not taken their first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccine despite repeated appeals. As the third wave sets in, the PCMC has decided to reach out to such people and get them vaccinated as early as possible.

A look at the vaccination data and how PCMC is reaching out to people

Over two lakh skip second dose

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil, in a Facebook live session, said the industrial city has a large number of citizens who have not taken the first and second dose. As per the PCMC health department, as many as 2,07,300 citizens who have taken their first dose have not taken their second dose of Covishield vaccine, even after the mandatory 84-days gap.

Similarly, 14,100 citizens have not taken the second dose of Covaxin.

The Covid-19 vaccinations started on January 16, 2021. Till date, 30,13,000 citizens have taken first and doses of the vaccine. Of these, 16,56,600 citizens have taken the first dose while 13,56,800 citizens have taken their second dose.

The PCMC chief has warned citizens not to be lethargic or apathetic towards vaccination. In his Facebook live session, the commissioner told the citizens that the Omicron variant of Covid spreads more rapidly than the Delta variant. “It is 30 times more contagious than Delta,” he said.

Patil further revealed that at least 82 per cent of those who are being currently detected with Covid-19 have not taken a single dose. “Covid positive cases are rising. Along with that, the Omicron cases are also rising. There is no need to panic but citizens should remain alert. Taking vaccination is important to protect oneself. Several citizens have still not taken their first and second doses,” he said.

Medical staff lagging

Although vaccinations started on January 16 last year, officials said those who were given doses on priority basis — the frontline workers — have still not completed both their doses. The medical staff and frontline workers were those with whom the country kicked off the vaccination drive. But, according to the PCMC health department, around 3,600 medical staff have still not taken their second doses. Similarly, 3500 frontline workers have skipped their second doses. The PCMC administration said they are trying to find out the exact reason behind the medical staff and front workers’ apathy towards the second dose.

Adequate stock

PCMC officials said they have adequate stock of the vaccines. Citizens should immediately go to their nearest centres and take the vaccine without any further delay. “We have enough stock of the vaccines. Citizens should not delay in taking both the doses as per the norms,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane.

In the past, PCMC had to keep the vaccination centres shut due to inadequate stock of the vaccines. “Every day we are not giving 20,000 doses to citizens. There is no shortfall,” he added.

PCMC’s plan

As it has found that several citizens have not taken their second doses, PCMC has decided to reach out to them through several mediums. Officials said if still these people avoid taking the vaccines, the PCMC will go to their doorsteps. “We will chalk out an action for ensuring full vaccination in our city,” said Dhakane.