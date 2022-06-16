Explained: Why K-pop group BTS is taking a break to work on solo projects

South Korean pop group BTS Tuesday announced that they were taking a break to pursue solo projects. Speaking at the annual FIESTA dinner, the band members discussed their path moving forward. A video of the dinner was posted on the group’s YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’.

During their discussions, the word “hiatus” was used in the translated English subtitles for approximately 1 hour-long video, which led to immediate speculation about what this would entail. A few hours later, the video subtitles had been edited, switching the word “hiatus” with “we are taking a temporary break”.

But the South Korean entertainment company representing the group put out a statement disputing the use of the word “hiatus”. “To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats,” the company said.

Why has BTS decided to take a break and how the K-pop group became a global phenomenon. The Indian Express explains.

BTS ‘hiatus’

A statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, said they’ll still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually. “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” the statement said. The clarification from the entertainment company came around 3:00 am Korea time, with some analysts indicating that the company may have been concerned about the impact of the group’s announcement on stocks once the market opened a few hours later.

The concerns were not unfounded, and the company’s clarification did little to help the Korean entertainment company lost $1.7 billion of market value in the first hour of trading Wednesday, just hours after the announcement, Bloomberg reported.

What the group said

The group had been celebrating their ninth anniversary during the dinner, and had released a three-disc anthology album ‘Proof’ last week. The group’s members discussed a wide range of issues in the video, where some of the members appeared to be very emotional. One of the issues that the members discussed were the challenges that they had faced in developing as individual artistes within the system of the Korean entertainment industry. “The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that it doesn’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something,” RM had said.

There have long been conversations among fans and observers that the constraints of the industry do not allow artistes a lot of creative freedom or the opportunities to pursue their interests. In the video, Suga had explained his interest in trying out new musical genres. There were some fans who speculated that focusing on solo projects would give the members the space to experiment with the music that they had wanted to produce. “J-Hope told me this before, we could focus on our solo work this time and later when we gather again as a group that synergy will be like no other. We’ll be better than before,” V had explained.

Describing the group’s most recent work, RM said, “”I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore…I don’t know what kind of story I should tell now.”

“The hardest thing is writing lyrics, nothing comes out and you can’t force it. I have to talk about something that I really feel but right now I’m just squeezing it out because we have to satisfy people’s wants. It is so painful but that’s just how this job goes,” said Suga.

BTS’ debut and global influence

BTS made its debut in June 2013 and within a few years, became a worldwide sensation with its catchy hits and social campaigns that the group said was aimed at empowering young people. The influence of the group on its global fan base was undeniable and the group compelled governments and organisations to sit up and take notice.

“I got to have a lot of different experiences as an idol. I enjoyed it so much and I’ll enjoy it so much more going forward. I’ve got to meet such a great team,” Jin said. In addition to their many awards and recognitions over the years, the group was also invited to address the UN General Assembly and a recent visit to the White House included discussions with US President Joe Biden on ways to curb violence against Asian Americans.

The meteoric rise of the group was accompanied by a growing fandom and international attention that inspired other artistes in the Korean entertainment industry. “I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now. We’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process,” Jimin said, speaking of the group’s legacy.

“I think that change is what we need right now. It’s an important part of BTS to start our second chapter,” J-Hope said.

The group appears to have support of its loyal fans, reactions on social media platforms show. Addressing them, Jungkook said, “We are each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things. We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now. So I just hope that you could give us your blessing.”