Delhi-Guangzhou flights to resume: Why Guangzhou is a key hub for Indian businessmen

An Airbus A330-243 (B-6057) took off as Flight CZ3413 from Guangzhou to Chengdu (Wikimedia Commons)

As President Xi Jinping landed in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit on Saturday morning, China Southern Airlines announced that it would resume regular passenger services on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route from September 21 after a six-year hiatus. The airline will operate more than 100 weekly flights across its eight round-trip routes in South Asia, the carrier said.

We look at the importance of Guangzhou, often called the Southern Gateway to China, for Indian business travellers and as a transit hub.

Gateway to Southern China

Located in southern China, Guangzhou is the capital and largest city of Guangdong Province, situated on the Pearl River in the south-central part of the province. Often called the “Southern Gateway” to China, it lies roughly 120 km off Hong Kong.