Explained: Why Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said GST exemptions will make Covid-19 supplies costlier

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking GST exemption on Covid-19 vaccines and supplies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday said such exemption on domestic supplies and commercial imports “would make these items costlier” for consumers.

What are the taxes levied currently on these items?

At present, 5 per cent GST is levied on domestic supplies and commercial imports of vaccines, while Covid drugs and oxygen concentrators attract 12 per cent GST.

What did the WB chief minister ask for?

Banerjee in her letter dated May 9 to PM Narendra Modi said many organisations, individuals and agencies, which are engaged in donation of Covid related drugs, oxygen concentrators, cylinders, cryogenic storage tanks and tank containers, have approached the state government to consider exemption of these items from customs duty/ State GST (SGST)/ Central GST (CGST)/ Integrated GST (IGST).

“As the rate structure falls under the purview of the Central Government, I would request that these items may be exempted from GST/customs duty and other such duties and taxes, to help remove supply constraints of the above mentioned life-saving drugs and equipment and contribute towards effective management of Covid pandemic,” her letter stated.

What is the FM’s argument against granting an exemption?

The FM has argued that if GST exemption is granted for domestic supplies and commercial imports of Covid-related drugs, vaccines and oxygen concentrators, manufacturers would not be able to offset the taxes paid on inputs and pass it on to consumers in terms of higher prices. “If full exemption from GST is given, vaccine manufacturers would not be able to offset their input taxes and would pass them on to the end consumer/citizen by increasing the price. A 5% GST rate ensures that the manufacturer is able to utilise ITC (input tax credit) and in case of overflow of ITC, claim refund. Hence exemption to vaccine from GST would be counterproductive without benefiting the consumer,” Sitharaman posted on Twitter.

“In fact, a nominal 5 per cent GST is in the interest of the domestic manufacturer of vaccine and in the interest of the citizens,” Sitharaman said.

How much comes in from the levies and is shared?

Sitharaman gave details of the tax share accruing to the state’s from the GST levied on these items. She said that if IGST of Rs 100 is collected on an item, states and Centre get Rs 50 each as SGST and CGST, respectively. In addition, 41 per cent of the CGST revenue is transferred to states as devolution. “So out of a collection of Rs 100, as much as Rs 70.50 is the share of the states,” she said.

On the GST revenues collected from sale of vaccines, the Finance Minister said that half the amount is earned by the Centre and the other half by the states. Along with this, 41 per cent of Centre’s collections also get devolved to the states, resulting in almost 70 per cent of the total revenue collected from vaccines being given to states. Sitharaman said these items are already exempted from customs duty and health cess. Also, IGST exemption is provided for all Covid relief material imported by the Indian Red Cross for free distribution in the country along with goods which are imported free of cost for free distribution in the country by any entity, state government, relief agency or autonomous body on the basis of a certificate issued by a state government.

The government has also provided full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess to their commercial imports, she said.