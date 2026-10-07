Why does a university in Gujarat celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on Oct 7?

Five days after the people and government of India observed Gandhi Jayanti, the university the Mahatma founded in Ahmedabad celebrated his birthday on Wednesday (October 7).

Gujarat Vidyapith traditionally observes Gandhiji’s birthday in accordance with the Hindu Vikram calendar. As part of this year’s celebration, it took the charkha to around 350 municipal schools across Ahmedabad to spread Gandhiji’s message of swadeshi.

Gandhi was born on ‘Bhadarva Vad Baras’, that is, the 12th day (‘dwadashi’) of the sixth month of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, known as Bhadrapada, in the year 1925 of the Vikram Samvat, which corresponds to October 2, 1869 of the Gregorian calendar – the date universally recognised as his birthday.

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The Vikram Samvat, which is used by many Hindus to determine the dates of religious rituals and festivals and for making astrological calculations, started in 57 BCE – that is, 57 years before the Gregorian calendar, which is the standard international civil dating system in use around the world.

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2026 corresponds primarily to Vikram Samvat 2083, which began on March 19-20 of this year. The official Indian national calendar follows the Shaka Samvat, which began in 78CE.

The Gujarat Vidyapith has been celebrating Gandhi’s birthday by the Hindu Vikram Samvat calendar as ‘Rentiya Baras’ for the past 90 years.

Why is the Mahatma’s birthday called ‘Rentiya Baras’?

‘Rentiya’ means spinning wheel in Gujarati, which Gandhi used to spin khadi. He had wanted to dedicate his birthday to the charkha, and desired that the day should be celebrated as ‘Rentiya Baras’.

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Ravindra Pancholi, associate professor of Social Work at Gujarat Vidyapith, told The Indian Express: “When a demand was raised by his (Gandhi’s) followers to celebrate his birthday, Gandhiji said that he did not like it, and that this day (his birthday according to the Vikram Samvat) could instead be observed as ‘Rentiya Baras’.”

“So, from around 1929-30 began this tradition of celebrating Gandhi’s birthday as per the Vikram Samvat calendar as ‘Rentiya Baras’, and not as Mohan Jayanti or Gandhi Jayanti,” Pancholi (55), who is grandson of the late Gujarati writer and educationist Manubhai Pancholi ‘Darshak’, said.

Why did Gandhi want to use the imagery of the charkha?

For Gandhi, the charkha or spinning wheel was the most potent symbol of Indian self-reliance. He saw the charkha as an instrument of economic, political, and moral resistance against the British.

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Gandhi first wrote about the symbolism of the charkha in ‘Hind Swaraj’ in 1909. After he started living in the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in 1917, he started to experiment with spinning and weaving by hand, and promoted khadi (hand-spun, hand-woven cloth) as an alternative to cloth made in the mills of Lancashire in Britain.

Gandhi saw khadi and the charkha as a path to Indian self-sufficiency and non-violent resistance to colonialism. Besides the political and economic imperative of Swadeshi, he also encouraged the act of spinning to promote the dignity of labour and to identify with the poor.

How has the Gujarat Vidyapith taken this message forward on Gandhi’s birthday?

As part of the Non-Cooperation Movement that he launched in August 1920, Gandhi called for a boycott of schools and colleges under the control of the British government.

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Students gathered around the charkha (ExpressPhoto) Students gathered around the charkha (ExpressPhoto)

In opposition to Lord Macaulay’s colonial education system that worked to sustain the interests of Empire, Indian nationalists established five Vidyapiths to provide anti-colonial education to Indian youth. Gujarat Vidyapith, which was founded on October 18, 1920 by the Mahatma himself, was one of these five Vidyapiths.

“Today, it is one of the national universities with a charter from the Government of India and seeks to promote Gandhiji’s ideals of service-oriented education,” the Gujarat Vidyapith says on its website.

To this end, the university has been celebrating ‘Rentiya Baras’ in different ways every year, Advaita Dave, Public Relations Officer of the Vidyapith, said.

“Last year, our staff and students spun charkha at the Sabarmati Riverfront for around an hour and a half. Apart from Swadeshi, the idea was to spread the message that spinning the charkha is a kind of yoga as well, which helps one to improve concentration,” Dave said.

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The technique has been passed down through time (ExpressPhoto) The technique has been passed down through time (ExpressPhoto)

Pancholi said that in earlier years, students of the Vidyapith have taken part in ‘Akhand Kantan’ or ‘non-stop spinning’ on the occasion of ‘Rentiya Baras’, taking turns to spin the charkha continuously for 12 hours in batches of 20-25, with each batch spinning for two hours.

What happened on ‘Rentiya Baras’ this year?

The Gujarat Vidyapith organised a special program on October 7 to take Gandhi’s ideals of Swadeshi, self-reliance and khadi to students of schools run by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

“Around 200 volunteers and more than 1,800 students of Gujarat Vidyapith will visit 351 schools across 48 wards of Ahmedabad city. They will demonstrate the spinning wheel before school students and explain its significance, along with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas of Swadeshi and self-reliance. Through this program, the message of the spinning wheel will reach more than 1,35,000 students,” the Vidyapith said in a statement issued ahead of ‘Rentiya Baras’.