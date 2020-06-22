India coronavirus numbers explained: Why Delhi is poised to overtake Mumbai as Covid-19 capital

Health workers assist a patient for his admission at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) Health workers assist a patient for his admission at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases: As it reported more than 3,000 cases of novel Coronavirus for the third consecutive day, Delhi overtook Tamil Nadu on Sunday to become the state with the second-highest number of confirmed infections.

Delhi now has 59,746 confirmed cases, of which 18,564, a little less than one-third, was added in just the last one week. Tamil Nadu, which slipped to third place, has 59,377 confirmed cases.

As more and more cases are being discovered, the positivity rate, or the number of people testing positive out of the total number of those being tested, has been steadily increasing. As more and more cases are being discovered, the positivity rate, or the number of people testing positive out of the total number of those being tested, has been steadily increasing.

Maharashtra, with over 1.32 lakh cases, is still way ahead, but Delhi seems to be catching up with Mumbai very fast, and could soon even overtake it. Mumbai, which has about 66,500 cases now, has slowed down considerably in recent times. It added only just over 8,000 new cases in the last one week, compared to Delhi’s more than 18,000.

Chennai, with 41,172 cases, is not too far behind either. Just these three cities together account for nearly 40 per cent of all cases in the country.

Close to 14,000 new cases were discovered on Sunday, almost 7,000 of which came from Maharashtra and Delhi alone. India now has over 4.25 lakh confirmed infections, of which over 2.27 lakh have already recovered from the disease.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 132,075 3,870 65,744 6,170 Delhi 59,746 3,000 33,013 2,175 Tamil Nadu 59,377 2,532 32,754 757 Gujarat 27,317 580 19,357 1,664 Uttar Pradesh 17,731 596 10,995 550 Rajasthan 14,817 393 11,484 349 West Bengal 13,945 414 8,297 555 Madhya Pradesh 11,903 179 9,015 515 Haryana 10,635 412 5,557 160 Karnataka 9,150 453 5,618 141

In the last one week, more than 90,000 new cases have been detected across the country. A week to week comparison shows that the increase in cases this week has been substantially greater than previous weeks. For example, in the immediately previous week, between June 7 and June 14, 75,000 cases were added, while the week before that saw about 66,000 cases being detected.

As more and more cases are being discovered, the positivity rate, or the number of people testing positive out of the total number of those being tested, has been steadily increasing. On Saturday, the positivity rate for India crossed 6 per cent for the first time. On Sunday, it rose even further.

But the growth rate for the country as a whole is still declining. On Sunday, the growth rate (7-day compounded daily growth rate) fell to 3.58 per cent. However, 19 states are growing faster than the national rate. The most consequential of them happen to be Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. But the low growth rates in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has been preventing India, as of now, from accelerating at a faster rate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd