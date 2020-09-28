Explained: Why Delhi airport is restarting operations at Terminal 2

So far, all flights to and from Delhi have been operating from the airport’s Terminal 3. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

As the number of domestic and international flights in the national capital scale-up, Delhi International Airport Ltd has decided to resume operations from its Terminal 2 starting October 1 after six months of shutdown. So far, all flights to and from Delhi have been operating from the airport’s Terminal 3.

Which flights will be operating from Terminal 2?

Starting October 1, all the domestic flights of low-cost carrier GoAir and a part of IndiGo’s flights will operate from Terminal 2. IndiGo, which is currently operating more than 105 domestic flights from Terminal 3, will move its flights with numbers ranging between 6E2000 and 6E2999 to Terminal 2. These will cater to 20 destinations from the terminal, including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Indore, Jammu, Lucknow, Chennai, Patna, Srinagar, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam among others. In the next phase, October 8 onwards, 12 more destinations, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Goa, Hyderabad, Madurai, Jaipur, and Nagpur, will start operating from Terminal 2.

Why are these flights being shifted to Terminal 2?

The imminent rise in the number of flights being operated by airlines both on domestic and international routes has resulted in Delhi airport moving a part of the operations to Terminal 2 in order to accommodate the growing capacity and at the same time ensuring safety measures such as social distancing. Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President and Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo said, “We are working very closely with the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to shift nearly half of our domestic operations from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2 at IGI Airport. As the capacities grow, operations from Terminal 2 will also allow adequate space to maintain social distancing guidelines while providing a safe and hassle-free travel experience”.

To what extent have domestic operations scaled up?

Earlier this month, the government allowed airlines to operate up to 60 per cent of the pre-Covid capacity compared with 45 per cent earlier. In August, domestic air passenger traffic in the country recorded a slight recovery, with 28.32 lakh passengers taking flights, up from 21.07 lakh in July. However, the August numbers were still lower than the same period last year when 1.18 crore passengers took to the sky. The government estimates the domestic passenger traffic to reach half of the pre-Covid numbers by Diwali.

