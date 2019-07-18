Explained: Why consumers should rejoice at bond yields plummeting

The markets are abuzz with the news of a sharp and continued fall in the yields of 10-year G-secs (or the 10-year government bonds). At the end of trading sessions on July 16, these yields were trading at a 30-month low. The question is: Should an average consumer be enthused by this news. The answer is yes. Here’s why.

Advertising

Why does a fall in government bond yields matter?

The way the bond market functions, the yield (in other words, the interest rate earned) of a government bond, especially the 10-year one, is a good indicator of the prevailing interest rate in an economy. As such, if yields on government bonds (also called government securities or G-secs) are falling, it is reflective of a downward movement in the interest rates applicable for the broader economy as well. In other words, the rate of interest that consumers will have to pay for that new car this Diwali is likely to be lower than what they were a year ago or indeed, what they are at present.

What are G-secs?

In the simplest language, a G-sec is an IOU given by the government to anyone that lends its money. Like every other entity in an economy, the government too needs to borrow money to carry out its functions. The G-sec is the government’s way of borrowing from the public.

What is their appeal?

In any investment, apart from the reward (that is, the rate of return or rate of interest), the other key determinant is the level of risk. This is where G-secs are appealing as an investment. It is considered to be one of the safest investments. That is essentially because you are lending money to the government, which, being the sovereign, is not expected to default or go bankrupt. This makes an investment into G-secs one of the safest bets one can make. As is always the case, this safety comes with modest returns.

Advertising

How do G-secs function? How are yields calculated?

Every G-sec has a face value and coupon payment. Suppose the face value of a 10-year G-sec being sold by the Government of India is Rs 100. Suppose further that its coupon payment is Rs 5. There are two other variables. One, the price of the bond. This price may or may not be equal to the face value of the bond — Rs 100 in this instance. The fourth key variable is the yield and it is the effective rate of interest that one earns when one buys a bond.

Now here’s the deal: If you were to buy this bond from the government, you will give it Rs 100 right now, which is the face value of the bond, and in return, the government will pay you Rs 5 each year for the next 10 year and pay back the full Rs 100 at the end of the tenure. In this instance, the bond’s yield ( and the effective rate of interest you will earn) is 5%. The yield is your reward for not only parting with Rs 100 today but also staying without it for the next 10 years.

But in this instance, the face value is equal to the price of the bond. If, for some reason, there was just one bond and two buyers (that is, two people willing to lend money to the government), the actual selling price of the bond may go from Rs 100 to Rs 105 or Rs 110 because of the bidding war between the two buyers. It is crucial to understand that if one buys the same bond at Rs 110, the coupon payment of Rs 5 will not change. In other words, the yield of the bond will fall to 4.5% as the bond price increase from Rs 100 to Rs 110.

What is the relation between G-sec yields and interest rate in the economy?

The way bond yields function implies that they are in close sync with the prevailing interest rate in an economy. In other words, with reference to the above example, only if the interest rate in the broader economy was 5% will the bond’s selling price be the same as the bond’s face value. If there is any discrepancy, the market will ensure it is removed.

For instance, if the prevailing interest rate is 4% and the government announces a bond with a yield of 5% (that is, a face value of Rs 100 and coupon of Rs 5) then a lot of people will rush to buy such a bond to earn a higher interest rate. This increased demand will start pushing up bond prices even as the yields fall. This will carry on till the time the bond prices reach Rs 125 because, at that point, a Rs 5 coupon payment would be equivalent to a yield of 4% — same as in the rest of the economy.

This process — of bringing yields in line with the prevailing interest rate in the economy — works in the reverse manner when the interest rates are higher than the initially promised yields.

Are the interest rates likely to fall in the coming future?

As reported, the yields of G-secs have been falling. They are now at the lowest level since demonetisation. The fall has been expedited since the announcement of the Budget where the government said it would limit its borrowing. A lower supply of bonds, without a change in demand, has effectively pushed the prices up, and in the process brought down the yields. Moreover, the RBI is concerned about the low inflation and deceleration in economic growth. As such, it is expected to further cut interest rates in its forthcoming reviews. The falling bond yields are, thus, pointing to where the interest rates are likely to be in the coming months.