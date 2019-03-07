Why Congress, CPM stuck on Raiganj in West Bengal

IN THE Congress-CPM bid to forge a tie-up in the parliamentary elections in West Bengal, the seat of Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district is proving the biggest hurdle. The bastion of former Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, it has been won by the Congress in 11 of 16 general elections. However, what is bolstering the CPM’s claim on the constituency this time is its win from here in 2014, plus the Trinamool Congress gaining in Raiganj at the cost of the Congress.

This will also be the first Lok Sabha election in Raiganj after Dasmunsi’s death, in November last year. While he had been in coma for nine years before that, wife Deepa Dasmunsi had taken over from him and won handsomely in 2009 campaigning with photos of her husband. While she lost in 2014, the margin between her and the winner, the CPM’s Mohammad Salim, was just 1,634 votes — in what was one of the most closely fought contests in West Bengal.

The Congress is pushing for a ticket for Deepa from Raiganj again, making it one of the six Lok Sabha seats over which talks between the party and CPM are stuck.

The CPM is as determined that senior party leader Salim stand from here. Asserting that the Congress needs a reality check, Salim told The Indian Express, “The Congress must understand that it does not enjoy the same support. Deepa Dasmunsi is no longer a sitting MP and a large number of its supporters have defected to the TMC.”

Salim also claims that the CPM’s work in the seat will stand him in good stead. “We are prepared for the consequences if there is a four-corner contest (between the Congress, CPM, TMC and BJP).”

Since 2014, a large number of Congress workers have joined the TMC, including its Islampur MLA Kanaia Lal Agarwal. In last year’s panchayat polls, the party had lost several seats in Uttar Dinajpur to the TMC.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which finished third in 2014 behind the CPM and Congress, has made inroads after killing of two students in violence in Islampur in September 20 last year, over the lack of teachers at a school. The BJP had called a strike in the state over the issue, which received a positive response.

Islampur is one of the seven Assembly segments under the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP hopes consolidation of Hindu votes will also help it. While 49 per cent of the population in Uttar Dinajpur district is Muslim, as per Census 2011, Hindus are in a majority in Raiganj seat.

While BJP Uttar Dinajpur district president Nirmal Daam admitted that it would suit them if the Congress and CPM fought separately, he said the party would gain even if the two tied up. “There are some hardcore Congress supporters here who will never vote for the CPM. Same is the case with CPM voters. All these votes will come to the BJP.”

Daam dismissed the TMC chances, saying “Raiganj is fed up with it because of the violence in the last panchayat polls”.

The TMC is further hamstrung due to the lack of good organisational support in Raiganj, though there is speculation it might field a popular name from outside. TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee said they were not bothered about a Left-Congress understanding. “We are focusing on our target, which is to win all the 42 seats in West Bengal.”

On a slippery slope in West Bengal, the Congress is determined for now to hold on to Raiganj. Apart from the Dasmunsis, one of its stalwart winners from here has been Siddhartha Shankar Ray.

“We are 100 per cent sure that if we contest from here, we will win. If the alliance does not take place here, there is no question of having an alliance with the CPM elsewhere. We won’t support the CPM in Raiganj if Deepa di does not contest,” said North Dinajpur district Congress president and Raiganj MLA Mohit Sengupta.