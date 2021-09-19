Explained: Five reasons why Congress chose Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Punjab CM

The faction-ridden Punjab Congress delivered a huge surprise when it chose Charanjit Singh Channi, 48, the minister of technical educational and industrial training, to be the next chief minister.

Channi will also be the first Dalit CM of a state where this post had become the monopoly of Jat Sikhs.

We bring you the reasons why Channi was chosen by the Congress as Captain Amarinder Singh’s successor.

The Dalit factor

At 32 per cent, Punjab has one of the highest populations of Dalits in the country. Some researchers say this number is likely to go up to 38 per cent once the results of the latest census are out.

Although Jat Sikhs constitute only 25 per cent of the population, they have traditionally monopolised political power in the state. With a Jat as the PCC chief and Dalit as the CM, the Congress party has made a long overdue shift, and has sought to distribute power more equitably.

Countering the Opposition

Both Shiromani Akali Dal — which has joined hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party — and the Aam Aadmi Party, which is dominated by Dalit legislators, have been promising a Dalit deputy chief minister if they come to power.

By choosing Channi, the Congress has managed to upstage the entire Opposition.

A Sikh face

Channi is not only a Dalit but also a Sikh.

Veteran Congress leader Ambica Soni had earlier shot down the proposal to choose former PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar as the Chief Minister, saying that a Punjabi suba (state) cannot have a Hindu CM.

Opposing his candidature, jails and cooperation minister Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, too, had said that he wouldn’t be able to face posterity if he allows a non-Sikh to become the CM, thus setting a precedent that can be difficult to overturn. But with Channi at the helm, there is no such fear.

Acceptability in the dissent-ridden party

Channi, known for his political acumen, will be able to negotiate the warring camps in the party. He is close to the Majha brigade of three ministers that started marshalling the legislators against Capttion Amarinder Singh.

He is also unlikely to rub Sidhu the wrong way. And it will also be difficult for Amarinder to target a Dalit face.

The youth appeal

At 48, Channi is one of the youngest and most highly educated chief ministers that Punjab has had in the last four decades.

As a minister for technical education, he was behind the job fairs and opening of new colleges and skilling centres. The party hopes he will be able to give jobs and education the required push in a state, which is seeing an exodus of youngsters.

Channi, a dedicated student himself, will be expected to overhaul higher education. It is hoped that the chief minister, who began as a youth leader and is a first-generation politician, will also be able to connect with the youngsters, which is a big vote-bank.

Not the usual jaded politician, Channi is against “VIP culture”, and is known to drive his car himself.

