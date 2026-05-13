CBSE class 12 pass percentage drops to the lowest since Covid. Here’s why

The CBSE class 12 results were declared on Wednesday, with around 85% of the candidates clearing the exams this year. The pass percentage was three percentage points lower than the last year and the lowest figure in the post-Covid years.

The drop in pass percentage came in a year when the CBSE introduced a new on-screen marking system for class 12 where answer sheets were evaluated digitally. Here’s what the results look like this year, and why.

How does the pass percentage this year compare with previous years?

The overall class 12 pass percentage was 85.20% this year, down from 88.39% in 2025 and 87.98% in 2024. In 2022, when the Board conducted exams in two terms — and half of a rationalised syllabus was tested in each term considering possible impact of Covid-19 on learning and assessment — the pass percentage stood at 92.71%.