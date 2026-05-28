Why Bundelkhand’s Banda is so hot

As north India reels under a heatwave with temperatures crossing well over 40 degrees Celsius, there is one city that with no respite from the extreme weather — Banda in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region. Termed the ‘world’s hottest city’, Banda has consecutively topped the list, with mercury here reaching as high as 48.2 on the Centigrade scale.

But it is not just the weather that heats Banda. As per scientists and environmentalists, the heat here has also catapulted various ecological reasons — environmental damage, deforestation, reducing water bodies, mining along the Ken river, and changes in land-use pattern in Banda and its surroundings.

The many challenges

Banda’s topology plays a major role in increasing the temperature. The region has widespread open land, rocky terrain and exposed agricultural land, paired with less green cover.