Explained: Why has Bengaluru witnessed the wettest November in the past six years?

The formation of low pressure over Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, and cyclonic circulations have contributed to the downpour this year.

Why is Bengaluru receiving rainfall in November?

A network of cyclonic circulations and the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea has strengthened the North-East monsoon. The low pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked by November 18.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over East-Central Arabian sea off Karnataka coast to the low pressure area over South-East Bay of Bengal.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next five days and over Rayalaseema during the next three days, as per the IMD forecast.

The latest satellite imagery released by the IMD also suggested the possibility of light to moderate rainfall spell with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over South Peninsular Indiam which includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and South Goa.

During the first week of November when parts of Bengaluru received heavy rain, the met department said the formation of a cyclonic depression over the Bay of Bengal was the reason behind it.

Has Bengaluru received excessive rainfall in November before?

The IMD observatory at Bengaluru has recorded 115.8 mm of rain from November 1 to November 14, twice the average, making it the wettest November in the past six years. Last year, the city recorded 71 mm in the same month. In November 2015, the city recorded 296.4 mm, 143.7 mm in November 2013, 125.0 mm in November 2012, and 49.9 mm in November 2011.

And why is Bengaluru seeing chilly weather?

While the rain in Bengaluru is forecast to continue till November 18, the evenings will be colder. Director-in-charge IMD Bengaluru, Dr Geeta Agnihotri, told The Indian Express that due to the prevailing weather system, the sky will remain cloudy. “This system will take time to dissipate. So in the absence of sunshine, Bengaluru will experience cold weather,” Agnihotri stated.

Moreover, scientists at IMD added that extreme weather patterns are becoming more frequent, including the distribution of rainfall. “Some areas in the city receive very heavy rainfall in a single day while some very light to moderate,” he added.

What measures is the government taking to prevent flooding in Bengaluru?

In the wake of heavy downpour leading to , Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Boomai has ordered the civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit a report detailing short-term and long-term solutions to prevent flooding in Bengaluru.

He directed civic officials to identify stretches where retention walls of the storm water drains (SWD) are weak, leading to flooding. Bommai has announced that the BBMP’s 64 rescue teams, each comprising 15 members, would be augmented to 30 members by pooling in manpower from home guard and civil defence. Out of the length of 842 km of storm water drains in the city, the retaining wall has been constructed for only 389 km. This is one of the reasons cited by experts for flooding.