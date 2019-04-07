Why AAP wants a shot at these three seats

Saturday was the first time AAP has named three specific Haryana constituencies of its choice — Gurgaon, Faridabad and Karnal. Explaining the rationale behind the demand, Haryana AAP spokesperson Sudhir Yadav said that apart from proximity to Delhi, these seats suit AAP factors such as caste and religion play less of a role here.

Yadav also claimed that since launching a missed call facility for people willing to join the AAP, the most calls have come from these three districts.

“Our volunteer strength is high in these areas… People here have first-hand experience of governance initiatives in Delhi and there is a buzz over our work in education, power and health. When people are referred to hospitals in Delhi, they come to feel the difference in terms of expenses and service,” he said.

“If we consider other areas — Rohtak is Jat dominated, same goes for Sonipat; Rewari and Mahendragarh are Yadav dominated; while Muslim votes determine Mewat. These seats are determined by communities but in urban constituencies that we are demanding, the population is mixed and voting is more issue-based,” Yadav said.

In 2014, all AAP candidates had lost their deposits in the 10 seats in Haryana.

An AAP leader said that all 18 seats in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh need to be on the table for successful alliance talks. “In Haryana, if JJP, Congress and AAP fight separately, Congress will lose all seats,” the AAP leader claimed.