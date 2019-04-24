Why a UK attempt to keep kids away from online porn is facing criticism

Starting July 15, pornographic websites in the United Kingdom will have to “effectively verify” the age of visitors to ensure they are not under 18, failing which the sites can be blocked by Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

The government intends the scheme to check the ages of users to make the UK the “safest place in the world to be online”. Privacy campaigners are, however, concerned about the potential for misuse of personal data that age verification companies will collect.

The law on adult sites

The Digital Economy Act 2017 was introduced in Parliament by the Conservative government in the final days of David Cameron’s prime ministership in July 2016. Back in 2013, speaking at the children’s charity National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, Cameron had expressed himself in favour of steps to keep children away from adult content online. According to the NSPCC, nearly two-thirds of 15-16-year-olds in the UK have seen porn.

The age checks were first proposed by the now defunct regulator Authority for Television on Demand (ATVOD) in 2014. After passage in Parliament, the Act received Royal Assent in April 2017. But the rollout of the provisions relating to age verification was delayed.

The Act prohibits the making of “pornographic material available on the Internet to persons in the United Kingdom on a commercial basis other than in a way that secures that, at any given time, the material is not normally accessible by persons under the age of 18”.

Anyone who wants to watch porn online will have to upload an officially accepted identification document such as their passport, driver’s licence or credit card information to establish their age on commercial pornography sites, or buy a so-called “porn pass” — essentially a code for use online — from designated shops after proving their age.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), which is responsible for deciding age restrictions on films, will ask ISP and mobile network operators to block websites for non-compliance, and direct payment service providers such as VISA to pull the plug on paid porn sites.

The government’s argument

“The introduction of mandatory age-verification is a world-first, and we’ve taken the time to balance privacy concerns with the need to protect children from inappropriate content,” the UK’s Minister of State for Digital Margot James has said. “We want the UK to be the safest place in the world to be online, and these new laws will help us achieve this… Too many young people and children are coming across porn by accident and that is completely unacceptable.”

According to a study cited by the government, 20% of British children aged 11-17 say pornographic images have shocked or upset them. David Austin, chief executive of the regulator BBFC, told TIME magazine last year that “at the moment, pornography is only one click away for any child in the UK”, and the Act is a “child protection measure”.

The criticism and concerns

The biggest protests have come from those who are concerned with the loss of anonymity in viewing porn, and fear that the private data of citizens can be stolen, lost, leaked, or hacked. In a statement, the UK-based digital rights and freedoms advocacy Open Rights Group said: “Age verification will fundamentally change the nature of online pornography, enabling the detailed tracking of all habits — what people watch, when, where, and for how long — and linking these to a unique identifier, creating a new and unique privacy risk. Once this data is in the public domain, there is no going back. Highly sensitive data about a person’s private sexuality cannot simply be revoked in the way that leaked credit cards or billing data can… Members of the LGBTQ+ community may be… ‘outed’… (with) devastating consequences…, (and) impacts on professional reputations could be severe…”

Critics have argued that the age block is the first instance in a western democracy of official state censorship, and that porn is being used as an excuse to essentially police the Internet. Also, assurances from BBFC about robust data protection standards and empowering consumers to make informed choices notwithstanding, there is a deep discomfort about the fact that the pornographic platforms themselves will get to choose how to verify visitors’ ages.

Finally, critics say, the measures, while compromising citizens’ privacy irretrievably, may not even be able to do the job they are intended for. Technology-savvy young people determined to watch porn will find a way to do so, by using virtual private networks (VPNs), or by simply going to porn-hosting platforms that are not covered by the law.

A BBC report has pointed out that “Twitter, Reddit and image-sharing community Imgur will not be required to administer the scheme because they fall under an exception where more than a third of a site or app’s content must be pornographic to qualify”.