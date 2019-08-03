Why a CBI closure report has turned into a political hot potato in Punjab

A political controversy has erupted over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing the closure report in three Bargari sacrilege cases – theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib from a Burj Jawahar Singh Walagurdwara on June 1, 2015; putting up of hand-written sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on September 25; and torn pages of the holy book being found at Bargari on October 12, 2015. Both the ruling Congress in Punjab and the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal have rejected the closure report. The Indian Express explains what is behind the controversy:

When were the Bargari sacrilege, Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases were handed over to CBI?

The previous SAD-BJP government under then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had handed over the sacrilege cases to the CBI in November 2015 following which the central agency started its probe.

Badal’s successor, Congress’s Amarinder Singh in July 2018 announced to handover the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing cases also to the central agency.

Subsequently, government issued a notification, under Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, for transfer of the cases.

Why did the government decide to recall them?

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha, on August 29, 2018, had passed a resolution to recall Bargari desecration and Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura police firing cases from the CBI following a demand by the Congress MLAs. The government had subsequently written to the CBI seeking recall of the cases.

Did the CBI respond to government’s communication?

No. The CBI never got back to the Punjab government. The government had already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the issue. By the time the state government recalled the cases, the CBI had started investigation into the Bargari sacrilege incidents, but was yet to register cases in the firing cases. Punjab government states that since the decision to withdraw the cases from CBI was taken following a resolution by the elected House, and not by the executive, the CBI should have let the state investigate the case.

What does CBI’s closure report say?

The CBI has contradicted the SIT’s investigation that Dera Sacha Sauda followers were involved in the sacrilege incidents.

It has given a clean chit to Mohinder Pal Bittu, a dera follower being tried for his alleged involvement and was murdered in Nabha jail recently. The CBI closed the investigation in the case for want of evidence against the accused. READ MORE EXPLAINED NEWS

Even reports of forensic psychological assessment, fingerprints, polygraph and handwriting examination and layered voice analysis were not able to determine any involvement of the accused.

The Maruti-Alto car, alleged to have been used in the sacrilege, was bought by the accused a year after the incidents took place, according to CBI.

What is the way ahead?

The government has not decided the next course of action yet. The government is waiting and watching as to whether the Mohali court, where the closure report has been filed by the CBI, will accept it or not.

The government is considering two options: either to write back to the CBI rejecting the investigation, and seek reinvestigation or to get the investigation completed by the five-member Special Investigation Team headed by DGP, Bureau of Investigation, Prabodh Kumar with IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap as the key investigator. The SIT was primarily inquiring into Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents.

What is the political brouhaha about the closure report?

The ruling Congress party has been accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Centre of having hurriedly submitted the closure report to give a clean chit to the prime accused to appease the Sirsa based Dera Sacha Sauda and seek its support in upcoming Harayana Assembly election.

Dera has an infleunce in several districts of Haryana. The Congress had questioned the unnecessary hurry in filing the closure report. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on the other hand, has hit out at the SIT stating their investigations were pooh-poohed by the CBI, which investigated the case scientifically.