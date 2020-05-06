Math teacher to Hizb operations chief: Who was Riyaz Naikoo?

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naiqoo was killed in an encounter with security personnel today. Image: Twitter/IjoydeepRoy Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naiqoo was killed in an encounter with security personnel today. Image: Twitter/IjoydeepRoy

Not many outside the Valley had heard of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the 35-year-old operational commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen who was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Awantipora — not until three years ago.

In August 2017, a year after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, security forces gunned down his successor, Yasin Itoo alias Mehmood Ghaznavi, in Shopian.

In disarray, the militant outfit turned to Naikoo, naming him chief of its operations in the Valley with the additional task of regrouping its ranks.

Under Naikoo who now went by the name of Mohammad bin Qasim, the Hizb soon returned to the centrestage of militancy in the Valley and he showed up on the radar of every security agency.

He quickly became one of the most wanted militants and the government announced a cash reward of Rs 12 lakh for any information leading to him.

So, who was the elusive Riyaz Naikoo?

The son of a tailor of Beighpora village in Awantipora in south Kashmir, Naikoo acquired a degree in mathematics and taught the subject at a local school. Village residents remember him as a teacher popular among students.

But on June 1, 2012, the math teacher disappeared — his family alleged he was harassed and beaten by police. And when he resurfaced, he was cradling a gun. In the next five years, he rose up the Hizb ranks and was ready when the call came to take up the outfit’s operations in the Valley following the killing of Yasin Itoo.

Naikoo’s elevation was also nudged by a churning within the militant outfit. When Hizb commander Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa swore allegiance to the al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and announced that he wanted to establish an Islamic caliphate, he pitted himself against the separatist leadership.

The Hizb fielded Naikoo as a “moderate” face with the instruction that he keep its ranks intact because a split seemed inevitable after Zakir Musa’s decision to part ways. Naikoo managed to not only keep the militant flock intact but also revived the Hizb.

His pro-Pakistan leanings, oration skills and motivating young men into picking up guns soon made him a divisional commander of the Hizb. He also won the trust of its Pakistan-based chief Syed Salah-ud-din.

Naikoo began uploading photographs of militant recruits on social media, “welcomed the return of Pandits to Kashmir” and described Amarnath pilgrims as “guests”. He also began the practice of offering gun salutes to militants killed in gunbattles.

In 2018, he rattled the security establishment when he ordered the abduction of the family members of J&K police officers — in retaliation for the detention of his father, Assadullah Naikoo (70), by police. Within hours, over a dozen family members of policemen were kidnapped by militants from across south Kashmir. The police later released his father and the kin of policemen returned home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd