Who is Pavel Antov, the Russian businessman and politician who died mysteriously in Odisha?

Pavel Antov, 65, a Russian national, died after “mysteriously” falling from the third-floor window of a hotel in the Rayagada region of Odisha, where he was holidaying to celebrate his 66th birthday.

His death comes soon after Vladimir Bidenov, 62, who was travelling with Antov, was found dead in the same hotel in Rayagada on December 22. The police on Monday (December 26) said that the circumstantial evidence suggests “no foul play”, although two unnatural death cases have been registered and an investigation is underway.

Police are looking at multiple angles in the case. The Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Rayagada town police station, Rashmi Ranjan Pradhan, told The Indian Express that there was a possibility that Antov could have fallen from the terrace accidentally, or that he died by suicide after the death of his friend Bidenov.

Who was Pavel Antov?

Pavel Antov was a Russian sausage tycoon. According to Russian media reports, he was one of the leading manufacturers of meat sausages in Russia. He founded the meat company “Vladimir Standard”.

So was he just another Russian businessman?

No, he was also a politician. He was a deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Region. A report said that he was also the head of the Committee of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir region on agrarian policy, nature management and ecology.

What was his standing as a Russian oligarch?

In 2019, Antov’s declared annual earnings were listed as £130 million in an analysis by Forbes Russia, which made him one of Russia’s wealthiest lawmakers by declared earnings.

What were his views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

He had opposed the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Advertisement

In June this year, he criticised the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. He had written on social media, “A girl has been pulled out from under the rubble, the girl’s father appears to have died. The mother is being pulled out with a crane” she is trapped under a slab. To tell the truth, it is extremely difficult to call this anything other than terror.”

Later, as he faced a strong backlash, Antov deleted the social media post and said that it was an “unfortunate misunderstanding” and a technical error.

According to the police, Bidenov and Antov were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists, who had checked into the hotel along with their Indian guide in Rayagada on December 21. They travelled to Rayagada from Daringbadi in the Kandhamal district.

Advertisement

Though the two other members of the group were asked to stay back and coordinate with the investigation, the police said they will be allowed to go following the completion of basic procedures.