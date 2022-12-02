Who is Goldy Brar, implicated in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala?

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday (December 2) said notorious gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar had been detained in California. Brar is implicated in the murder of Punjabi hip-hop sensation Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa, Punjab, earlier this year.

“Being the Head of the State, I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar, has been detained in America,” Mann said, addressing a press conference.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: “There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the Head of the State I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America,” says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. pic.twitter.com/UxIlsWSrmJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh has expressed reportedly expressed his happiness with the news and demanded that Brar be questioned thoroughly. Balkaur Singh on Thursday (December 1) had demanded that the police and Punjab government announced a reward of Rs 2 crore to anyone who could provide information on Goldy Brar.

Only for Subscribers | Sidhu Moosewala: The Punjab Police poster boy who turned into controversy’s child

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was involved in an extortion racket being run in the state of Punjab. It is alleged that he had a hand in the murder of a Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan.

He is currently based out of Canada, allegedly operating from there through a module in Punjab. Brar is a native of Faridkot district in Punjab.

Gang rivalries between Bishnoi and Bhambiha gangs

Of late, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are witnessing a turf war between the gangs of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and that of slain gangster Davinder Bambiha. Both the gangs have often targetted each other’s men, leading to a spate of shootouts and murders. Bambiha gang is allegedly run by Lucky Patial who is lodged in a jail in Armenia, while Goldy Brar is the active leader of the Bishnoi gang, running all operations on the behest of imprisoned Bishnoi. Being in Canada, he is able to shield himself from Indian law enforcement and continue his criminal activities with impunity.

What is Goldy Brar’s involvement in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder?

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra said Moosewala’s murder had a connection with the murder of SAD leader Vicky Middukhera. In a social media post, purportedly by Goldy Brar, it was claimed that Moosewala’s murder was a revenge killing that was carried out to avenge Middukhera’s murder. Earlier, Bambiha gang had taken responsibility for Muddukhera’s murder.

Why is Goldy Brar in Canada?

Goldy Brar’s cousin Gurlal Brar was murdered outside a disco in Chandigarh’s Industrial area in July last year. Gurlal was a close aide of Bishnoi and Goldy. To avenge this death, Goldy Brar allegedly arranged the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pahalwan in Faridkot. When the law enforcement announced Brar as the prime suspect in the case, he reportedly fled to Canada to save himself. He continued running his operations from there.

Advertisement

The arrest of Goldy Brar’s aides

On May 1, 2022, the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested three aides of Goldy Brar from Bathinda. It is claimed that they wanted to target a businessman in the region, as a part of his extortion operation.

Police say Goldy hires hit squads in India to carry out his instructions, coordinating with Bishnoi who is currently in Tihar Jail. In the aftermath of the Moosewala investigation, a phone number in connection with the singer’s killing has been tracked to Tihar Jail.