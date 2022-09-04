scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Former Tata Sons chairman killed: Who was Cyrus Mistry?

Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman on October 24, 2016, and was also removed subsequently as a director on the board of the holding company on February 6, 2017.

Cyrus Mistry. (File Photo)

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car rammed into a divider near Charoti on a bridge in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, said the police. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Who was Cyrus Mistry?

Mistry, son of Pallonji Mistry, the owner of Shapoorji Pallonji group and the biggest stakeholder in the Tata group, was appointed the sixth Chairman of Tata Sons in 2012. He was the second person outside the Tata family to head the group and was able to hold the position for just four years, one of the shortest tenures for a Tata group head. Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman on October 24, 2016, and was also removed subsequently as a director on the board of the holding company on February 6, 2017.

Relations were seen as amicable between Mistry and Ratan Tata, whom he had taken over charge from, till the former was removed as chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016. Mistry had effected several changes in the business practices, due to which capital expenditure increased but returns to shareholders decreased. He replaced the trusted hands of Ratan Tata and his proposed sale of Tata Steel port plant in the UK was seen as harming the goodwill earned by Tata abroad. The extended dispute with Docomo group proved to be one of the nails in the coffin. Tata had to cough up $1.2 billion in arbitration to the Japanese group.

A Civil Engineer from London’s prestigious Imperial College, Mistry was involved in the family’s flagship construction business before he left it to join the Tatas. He learnt the business ropes at Tata Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors. And his hard work paid off as he rose to be the director of several other companies like Forbes Gokak, United Motors (India) and Shapoorji Pallonji and Co.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

Mistry family’s association with the Tatas started in 1930 when Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry bought 12.5 per cent in Tata Sons from the FE Dinshaw Estate. The Mistrys later acquired more stake from the Tata family, taking the SP Group’s holding to about 16.5 per cent. Mistry invested over Rs 60 crore in the Tata Sons rights issue in the ’90s to maintain his stake in the Tata company.

JRD Tata, who became the Tata Group chairman in 1938, initially did not like the idea of Mistry acquiring a major stake in Tata Sons. However, they patched up later and maintained a good relationship for the last two decades. This association was cemented when Pallonji Mistry’s daughter Aloo married Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata.

After differences of opinions with group patriarch Ratan Tata, Mistry was ousted as a chairman on October 24 last year in a surprise move by the Tata Sons board. Mistry later moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 05:27:49 pm
Next Story

After Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa call off their divorce, Sushmita Sen drops a ‘magical’ family video

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul, only Rahul Gandhi

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul, only Rahul Gandhi

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house
Chit-fund scam case

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case
Express Opinion

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement