Explained: Who is Amulya Leona, the girl arrested for her ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans

Amulya along with Karnataka Congress spokesperson, social worker Kavitha Reddy, and student activist Najma Nazeer confronted Hegde and asked him to sing Vande Mataram. (File) Amulya along with Karnataka Congress spokesperson, social worker Kavitha Reddy, and student activist Najma Nazeer confronted Hegde and asked him to sing Vande Mataram. (File)

“I think she (Amulya Leona) wanted to talk about what she had written in her Facebook post in the protest, but unfortunately she started with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, which she shouldn’t have done,” said one of the friend of Amulya who allegedly raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) attended by AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday.

Known as the firebrand student activist among her friends, Amulya participated in almost all the anti CAA protest organised in Karnataka. A friend, who did not want to be named, told indianexpress.com that Amulya is a journalism student studying in a prominent college in South Bengaluru.

“Originally from Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district, she was living with a group of friends in Bengaluru. Her parents in Chikkamagaluru are not supportive of her activism and anti-CAA stance,” she added.

Read | Woman who chanted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ had links with Naxals: Yediyurappa

According to other activists, Amulya was one of the activists who used various social media platforms, including the hookup app Tinder, to mobilise support for the anti-CAA protests in the state.

On February 16, Amulya wrote a Facebook post in Kannada which her friends said was the actual speech she wanted to deliver Thursday.

(Here are the words of the speech in English)

Hindustan Zindabad

Pakistan Zindabad

Bangladesh Zindabaad

Srilanka Zindabad

Nepal Zindabaad

Afghanistan Zindabad

China zindabad

Bhutan zindabad

Whichever country it is – zindabad to all countries.

You teach the children that nation is it’s soil. We children are telling you – nation means it is its people. All people should get their basic facilities. All of them should be able to avail their fundamental rights. Governments should take care of the people of these countries. Zindabad to everyone who serve the people.

I dont become a part of a different nation just because I say zindabad to that nation. As per law, I am an Indian citizen. It is my duty to respect my nation and work for the people of the country. I will do that. Let us see what these RSS guys will do.

The Sanghis will get annoyed by this. Start your series of comments. What I have to say I will say.

According to her Facebook profile, Amulya did her schooling in Manipal, Udupi district and Koppa and completed her graduation from NMKRV College for Women, Jayanagara.

Another activist, who was present at the protest in Freedom Park on Thursday, said, “I think if she started with what she wrote on facebook then it wouldn’t have been a controversy. After she raised the slogan a few times, the organisers snatched the microphone from her. After that without mic she tried to say what she meant and also said ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, but police officials took her from the stage and arrested her.”

In the video footage of Amulya speaking at the protest, which went viral on social media, after her mic was grabbed, she said, “Please wait, let me continue,” to the people on the stage, but two policemen tried to move her away. She somehow breaks free from them and tries to address the gathering without the mic. “The difference between Pakistan zindabad and Hindustan zindabad is that Pakistan zindabad…,” she tries to continue before being cut off by the organisers and the police.

Amulya is not new to controversy. She was among the group of women who heckled Postcard News founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde in Mangaluru airport this January. Amulya along with Karnataka Congress spokesperson, social worker Kavitha Reddy and student activist Najma Nazeer confronted Hegde and asked him to sing Vande Mataram.

On Friday, Amulya was charged with sedition, and sent in 14-day judicial custody. She was earlier denied bail by a judicial magistrate here. A case has been registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against her.

B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West) said, “We have registered a suo moto case against Amulya under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).”

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, miscreants vandalised the residence of Amulya in Koppa and her father Osvlad Narohna complained to the police. Later in the night, some unidentified men were seen in a video demanding Amulya’s father to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. In the video, he is heard saying: “Every single word my daughter said was wrong. I have tried to make her understand several times, however, she doesn’t pay heed to it. I have not spoken to my daughter for the past five days.” When the men ask, if the father will seek bail, Narohna, a JD(S) member, replies: “I will not approach lawyers for her bail.”

In Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Amulya Leona, had links with Naxalites. “Amulya’s links with Naxalites have been proved in an investigation. She must be punished and action will be taken against the organisations behind it.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.