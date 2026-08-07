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Explained: Who gets India’s Rs 1-lakh crore deep-tech fund, and how

15 of 22 private companies that received soft loans from a new public deep-tech fund have investment ties to seven members of the selection committee. Here's a look at the fund's structure and selection process.

Explained: Who gets India's Rs 1-lakh-crore deep-tech fund, and howThe Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore, was created by the government last year. (Iamge source: X/@PIB_India)
Written by: Amitabh Sinha
4 min readNew DelhiAug 7, 2026 06:05 PM IST First published on: Aug 7, 2026 at 05:28 AM IST

An investigation by The Indian Express has found that 15 of 22 private companies that received soft loans from a new public deep-tech fund have investment ties to seven members of the selection committee.

The Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore, was created by the government last year to provide collateral-free, low-cost, long-term loans to private sector companies engaged in advanced research and innovation in priority deep-tech sectors like artificial intelligence, quantum technology, space science, defence, robotics, clean energy, semiconductors and digital healthcare.

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