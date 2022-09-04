Who can enter various zones in an airport

The Jharkhand Police have lodged an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, along with Dubey’s sons, for entering the air traffic control (ATC) room at Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport and “forcefully” taking flight clearance on August 31 though the airport is not yet ready for night operations. The Delhi Police have also filed an FIR on a complaint by Dubey invoking sedition charges against the Deoghar deputy commissioner in the matter. The entire controversy has raised questions over who can and cannot enter various zones in an airport.

How does one enter an airport’s premises?

To enter the ATC premises, a person who is not a passenger with a valid ticket requires an Aerodrome Entry Permit (AEP) that is issued by the airport operator in concurrence with the security agency in charge of the airport.

In this combo photo, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari (left) and Nishikant Dubey (right). An FIR was registered against nine people, including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, for allegedly forcing Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on Aug. 31, officials said on Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) In this combo photo, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari (left) and Nishikant Dubey (right). An FIR was registered against nine people, including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, for allegedly forcing Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on Aug. 31, officials said on Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

While typically at bigger airports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) undertakes the security responsibilities, at a smaller airport like Deoghar it is the state police that manages security. The security in-charge of Deoghar airport is deputy superintendent of police Suman Anand.

Does an AEP give someone the authorisation to enter the ATC premises?

Even with an AEP, a person needs prior approval to enter the ATC building. The AEP application form issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) mentions 13 zones that a person can enter. These include the arrival hall, departure hall, terminal building, security hold area, apron area, ATC building, ATC tower and cargo terminal building.

However, access authorisations are granted on a need basis. For example, airline ground staff, who may have authorisation to enter the arrival hall, departure hall, terminal building and security hold area, may not have authorisation to enter the ATC tower or the ATC building.

Do Members of Parliament have special privileges to enter airport premises?

According to an October 2007 order by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on ‘Courtesy towards Members of Parliament at Airports’, a “Member of Parliament may be allowed free access in the Terminal building and Visitors’ Gallery on the basis of MPs Identity Card”, but it does not state whether MPs are allowed to enter ATC premises. The order was circulated by the civil aviation ministry again in January 2020.