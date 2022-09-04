scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Who can enter various zones in an airport

The controversy over BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari entering the air traffic control (ATC) room at Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport has raised questions over who can and cannot enter various zones in an airport.

While typically at bigger airports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) undertakes the security responsibilities, at a smaller airport like Deoghar it is the state police that manages security. (File/Representational)

The Jharkhand Police have lodged an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, along with Dubey’s sons, for entering the air traffic control (ATC) room at Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport and “forcefully” taking flight clearance on August 31 though the airport is not yet ready for night operations. The Delhi Police have also filed an FIR on a complaint by Dubey invoking sedition charges against the Deoghar deputy commissioner in the matter. The entire controversy has raised questions over who can and cannot enter various zones in an airport.

How does one enter an airport’s premises?

To enter the ATC premises, a person who is not a passenger with a valid ticket requires an Aerodrome Entry Permit (AEP) that is issued by the airport operator in concurrence with the security agency in charge of the airport.

In this combo photo, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari (left) and Nishikant Dubey (right). An FIR was registered against nine people, including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, for allegedly forcing Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on Aug. 31, officials said on Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

While typically at bigger airports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) undertakes the security responsibilities, at a smaller airport like Deoghar it is the state police that manages security. The security in-charge of Deoghar airport is deputy superintendent of police Suman Anand.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...
Best of Explained
Click here for more

Does an AEP give someone the authorisation to enter the ATC premises?

Even with an AEP, a person needs prior approval to enter the ATC building. The AEP application form issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) mentions 13 zones that a person can enter. These include the arrival hall, departure hall, terminal building, security hold area, apron area, ATC building, ATC tower and cargo terminal building.

However, access authorisations are granted on a need basis. For example, airline ground staff, who may have authorisation to enter the arrival hall, departure hall, terminal building and security hold area, may not have authorisation to enter the ATC tower or the ATC building.

Do Members of Parliament have special privileges to enter airport premises?

Advertisement

According to an October 2007 order by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on ‘Courtesy towards Members of Parliament at Airports’, a “Member of Parliament may be allowed free access in the Terminal building and Visitors’ Gallery on the basis of MPs Identity Card”, but it does not state whether MPs are allowed to enter ATC premises. The order was circulated by the civil aviation ministry again in January 2020.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 05:02:30 pm
Next Story

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score Updates: Round two for the two Asian juggernaut

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul, only Rahul Gandhi

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul, only Rahul Gandhi

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house
Chit-fund scam case

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case
Express Opinion

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement