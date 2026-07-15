Who are the Ravidassias and why do they want a separate religion category in Census?

It reopens a debate that has existed since 2010, when members of the community declared themselves as practising a separate faith. The demand also holds political significance, with Punjab set to go to the polls next year.

Thousands of members of the Ravidassia community gathered in Punjab’s Phagwara on Sunday for a religious programme and to renew calls for a longstanding demand: the creation of a separate “Ravidassia religion” category in the Census.

The Akhil Bharatiya Ravidassia Dharam Sangathan organised the programme that was attended by Sant Niranjan Das, who heads the Dera Sachkhand Ballan — the largest religious institution of the Ravidassia community.

The gathering resulted in a letter addressed to the President, the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. It reopens a debate that has existed since 2010, when members of the community declared themselves as practising a separate faith. The demand also holds political significance, with Punjab set to go to the polls next year.