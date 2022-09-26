Who are Cheetah Mitras; and when can the public see the big cats

With the arrival of African cheetahs in India’s Kuno national park in Madhya Pradesh beginning the process of their re-introduction around 70 years after the extinction, concerns have been raised about whether the big cats can settle in and survive in the Indian landscape. Kuno, which was upgraded from a wildlife sanctuary to a national park in 2018, and its surrounding areas are set to see some changes as a result.

One way that the Indian government has planned to tackle this issue is through the medium of “cheetah mitras” or cheetah friends.

Who are the cheetah mitras?

Cheetah mitras have mainly been involved by the government to familiarise the local populations. As the cheetahs have been brought to Kuno in Madhya Pradesh, the nearby villages and the local populations living close to the area might be unaware of the changes that can come about with the new animal being introduced.

To make the local population understand more about the cheetah and its characteristics, forest officials have trained around 400 cheetah mitras from 51 villages, including school teachers, village headmen and patwaris

What is their role?

The journey towards sustainable development, protecting our flora and fauna is incomplete without community participation. In Madhya Pradesh earlier today, interacted with Cheetah Mitras, who will surely do excellent work. pic.twitter.com/eIVCxeZj7A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2022

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cheetahs at Kuno, he shared a video of his interactions with cheetah mitras. He is seen asking a group what their work will be, and one man from the team replies, “the protection of cheetahs”. They explain they will take care that the animal does not move outside the park and into the villages, and alert officials if need be, adding that there is a bigger threat to cheetahs from humans than the other way round. Modi said that around 2007, a similar initiative was taken to aid conservation efforts for the Asiatic lions in Gujarat.

In Kuno, The Indian Express reported how a former dacoit has also been roped in to carry out these responsibilities. Ramesh Sikarwar, who was a dacoit in and around the Chambal river, said he was familiar with the forest since the time it was his hideout in the 1970s and 1980s.

Along with informing the villagers, he said keeping the big cats safe from poachers will be an important task. Hunting was why the Asiatic cheetah went extinct in India in 1952, and to protect the cheetahs in present-day two drone squads have been readied, five watch towers with CCTV cameras have been put up and at least 24 retired military personnel have been hired.

When will the cheetahs be allowed to be seen by the public?

A forest official in Madhya Pradesh said, “After the month-long quarantine period, the cheetahs will have to hunt for their survival in the bigger enclosure where they will stay for another month”. This is to gradually make cheetahs used to the new environment before they are finally released in the national park.

On September 25, the PM said in his Mann ki Baat radio programme that it will be several months before the cheetahs finally adapt and an assessment is made by a task force, which will take the call on when the park can be fully opened to the public for viewing cheetahs and other animals.