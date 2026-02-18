Premium

Who are the architects of AI, and what are the ties that bind them?

The world’s most consequential artificial intelligence research is being conducted by a strikingly small circle of scientists who studied mostly under the same mentors, taught in the same rooms and kept recruiting from each other’s labs.

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik, Anil Sasi
7 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 07:20 AM IST
AI Impact Summit, Sam Altman, OpenAI, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Alan Turing, artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence Summit, architects of AI, Indian express explained, explained news, current affairsCrowds at the India AI Impact Summit on its inaugural day in New Delhi on Monday. (Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

As global AI leaders convene in New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit, it is difficult to ignore their web of interconnected companies and common mentors. Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, is in India for the summit, as is Anthropic’s Dario Amodei. Also in town is Yan LeCun, a mentor to many AI leaders.

If Alan Turing’s 1950 paper laid the foundation for AI and language processing, it was Google’s transformer paper — ‘Attention Is All You Need’, written by eight Google researchers in early 2017 — that set the stage for all the foundational large language models that we have today. The transformer architecture is the common link in the development of LLMs and generative AI tools.

The world’s most consequential artificial intelligence research is being conducted by a strikingly small circle of scientists who studied mostly under the same mentors, taught in the same rooms and kept recruiting from each other’s labs.

AI Impact Summit, Sam Altman, OpenAI, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Alan Turing, artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence Summit, architects of AI, Indian express explained, explained news, current affairs

To understand where AI is going, one needs to understand a simple fact: Virtually every major breakthrough of the past 15 years traces back to five or six key figures and three institutions: Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Toronto.

No surprise then that the AI world is deeply interconnected, with Google DeepMind, OpenAI and Stanford/MIT featuring as the primary hubs for the current generation of AI leaders, with close, often fluid, talent flows. The connections among top AI founders and leaders are built on shared academic backgrounds, research collaborations and moves between major labs.

The PayPal parallels

After eBay acquired PayPal in 2002, a close-knit group of former PayPal founders and employees — that included Peter Thiel, Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman — went on to found or fund many of Silicon Valley’s most influential companies. Their ventures include YouTube, LinkedIn, Tesla, Yelp, SpaceX and Palantir.

OpenAI was founded by Elon Musk, Altman, Ilya Sutskever, Greg Brockman, Wojciech Zaremba and John Schulman. Thiel was the main backer and mentor of Sam Altman, providing the large part of the $5 million that made up Altman’s initial venture fund. When OpenAI launched in 2015, Thiel was one of the founding investors pledging $1 billion.

Story continues below this ad

The most notable startups founded by OpenAI alumni include brother-sister duo Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei of San Francisco-based Anthropic. The siblings left OpenAI in 2021 to form their own startup that has a focus on AI safety. Anthropic has rapidly grown to become OpenAI’s biggest rival. OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever left OpenAI in May 2024 after he was reportedly part of a failed coup to replace CEO Sam Altman.

Shortly afterward, Sutskever co-founded Safe Superintelligence. Mira Murati, OpenAI’s CTO, left OpenAI last year to found, Thinking Machines Lab, which emerged in February 2025. Aravind Srinivas worked as a research scientist at OpenAI for a year until 2022, when he left the company to co-found AI search engine Perplexity.

Google DeepMind is a major “founder factory” in the AI industry, with over 200 former employees having gone on to establish their own startups, with OpenAI coming in a close second. Its co-founder, Mustafa Suleyman, is now CEO of Microsoft AI.

Intellectual mentorship

The intellectual godfathers of deep learning include Geoffrey Hinton (University of Toronto/Google), LeCun (New York University/ex-Meta) and Yoshua Bengio (Universite de Montreal). They all won the Turing Award in 2018 for conceptual and engineering breakthroughs that made deep neural networks a critical component of computing.

Story continues below this ad

Hinton’s students include Sutskever (OpenAI/Safe Superintelligence) and Alex Krizhevsky (AlexNet). LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist until January this year, was in fact a postdoctoral researcher under Hinton.

After the success of AlexNet, Hinton, Sutskever and Krizhevsky formed a company to commercialise their work. In 2013, Google acquired that company for $44 million and hired all three.

Hinton stayed at Google Brain for the next decade while maintaining his faculty position at the University of Toronto. Sutskever worked at Google Brain for a few years before co-founding OpenAI in 2015. Krizhevsky eventually left Google to work at startups before becoming a research advisor at various AI companies.

Now consider Andrew Ng. He founded Google Brain in 2011, the research division that spawned countless AI leaders. He was chief scientist at Baidu, where he built an AI group of 1,300 people. He co-founded Coursera, which has taught millions of people machine learning. He continues to teach at Stanford as an adjunct professor. And, critically, he has been a post-doctoral adviser, collaborator and mentor to many of the field’s rising stars.

Story continues below this ad

In 2012, Sutskever spent time with Ng as a postdoc after completing his PhD at Toronto under Hinton. That brief connection mattered. When Sutskever went on to co-found OpenAI in 2015, he carried the intellectual legacy of both Hinton and Ng. Ng has also taught Sam Altman, the co-founder of OpenAI, at Stanford.

At Stanford, Fei-Fei Li created ImageNet — the massive dataset of 14 million labelled images that made AlexNet possible. Without her dataset, Hinton’s work at Toronto wouldn’t have had the fuel it needed. She was also the PhD advisor of computer vision expert Andrej Karpathy. He interned at Google Brain (2011), Google Research (2013), and DeepMind (2015) — gaining exposure to the world’s three largest AI research operations. When he graduated in 2015, he joined OpenAI as a founding member. He left the company to join Tesla in 2017 to lead its autopilot program. Karpathy is also well-known for his YouTube videos explaining core AI concepts. He left Tesla in 2024 to found Eureka Labs, a startup that is building AI teaching assistants.

The AI funding cycle

AI funding over the past 5 years has seen multi-billion dollar rounds, with a big portion of capital coming from a mix of big tech players, or hyperscalers, and private equity firms. Microsoft is one of the largest backers, with a multi-billion dollar partnership with OpenAI and investments in Anthropic and Anysphere. Chipmaker Nvidia has been a major investor across the downstream AI ecosystem, with equity exposure to Anthropic and Anysphere. Google and Google Ventures have invested in Anthropic and AI21 Labs, while Meta has invested in Scale AI. Amazon has backed Anthropic and has invested in robotics player Figure AI.

Among funds, SoftBank had led a massive $40 billion investment into OpenAI in 2025, even as Andreessen Horowitz has investments in OpenAI and Mistral AI. Y Combinator is another major player in early stage funding of startups. These interlinked funding plans have now catalysed an industry-wide term — circular trading — that is being attributed to the AI bubble. This comes amid a pickup in large partnership announcements across AI model developers, hyperscalers and chip companies.

Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
twitter

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

Anil Sasi
Anil Sasi

Anil Sasi is the National Business Editor at The Indian Express, where he steers the newspaper’s coverage of the Indian economy, corporate affairs, and financial policy. As a senior editor, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the narrative around India's business landscape. Professional Experience Sasi brings extensive experience from some of India’s most respected financial dailies. Prior to his leadership role at The Indian Express, he worked with: The Hindu Business Line Business Standard His career trajectory across these premier publications demonstrates a consistent track record of rigorous financial reporting and editorial oversight. Expertise & Focus With a deep understanding of market dynamics and policy interventions, Sasi writes authoritatively on: Macroeconomics: Analysis of fiscal policy, budgets, and economic trends. Corporate Affairs: In-depth coverage of India's major industries and corporate governance. Business Policy: The intersection of government regulation and private enterprise. Education Anil Sasi is an alumnus of the prestigious Delhi University, providing a strong academic foundation to his journalistic work. Find all stories by Anil Sasi here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Nikhil Gupta
A timeline of the assassination plot that led to Nikhil Gupta's guilty plea
nikhil gupta
Expert Explains | ‘Using AI effectively for climate requires targeted systems, not just larger data centres’
AI data centre boom electricity
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairs
India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Rafale, Rafale fighter jet deal, Rafale aircraft deal, Rafale jet deal, rajnath singh, India France Annual Defence Dialogue, India France ties, India France relations, Indian express news, current affairs
In India-France defence dialogue, push for Rafale indigenous content, MRO facilities for aero engines
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Meena and Mammootty's cinematic journey through three decades in Malayalam movies.
Heroine of Indian cinema's most iconic franchise, she played Mammootty's daughter, girlfriend and mother
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Kangaroo Rat
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Australia's T20 World Cup exit: Bad Luck, faulty selections and a Steve Smith insult
Australia were eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stages. (PHOTO: AP)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’
The company said it is partnering with India’s Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts under the National Informatics Centre’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud initiative.
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Kangaroo Rat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
EXPRESS OPINION
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
India’s AI ambition gets a lift. Long-term strategy must follow
What it will take for tech ambition to lift off the ground
President of Serbia writes: AI Summit places India at the centre of the global discourse
AI Summit
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement