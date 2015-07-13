Chronicle of the Emergency: When poetry spoke against the betrayal of democracy

Indira Gandhi

When Indira Gandhi told the nation in the wake of the Emergency to speak less and work more, many followed meekly. As always, a few disagreed. They risked prison terms to circulate their thoughts — through pamphlets, newspapers, little magazines and by word of mouth. Their poems and songs became part of the pan-India resistance against Indira’s betrayal of democracy.

Voices of Emergency: An All India Anthology of Protest Poetry of the 1975-77 Emergency, edited by John Oliver Perry, who taught English literature at an American university, is a collection of poems and songs that reflected the anger, angst and fear of a betrayed people. A compilation of 280 poems by 250 poets in 15 Indian languages, Perry’s volume is a remarkable slice of the history of the Emergency.

It is ironic that this collection — which includes the works of well-known writers (Gopalakrishna Adiga, Kusumagraj, Vailoppillil Sreedhara Menon, Siddhalingaiah, Shehreyar, Sankha Ghosh, Cherabandaraju, Gaddar, Kedarnath Singh among others), poet-politicians (Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Nagbhushan Patnaik), and many anonymous writers has not had a reprint since it was first published in 1983.

It was U R Ananthamurthy, the Kannada intellectual, who prodded Perry in 1978 to collect the protest writings of the Emergency before they were lost. Perry was then planning a second sabbatical in India. He was familiar with India, having visited as a Fulbright scholar in 1971. A young academic radicalised by the 1960s’ US civil rights movement, he had then come to India to experience the land of the Mahatma, the inspiration of his guru, Martin Luther King. Over 10 months, he had travelled widely, and become familiar with the land and many of its writers.

Perry took on the grand project, and with help from Ananthamurthy and other friends, travelled across the country. Hundreds of people — he lists them all in his preface — collaborated with him, collecting newspapers, magazines, pamphlets and books, and translating them.

Social activist P T Sanghvi sourced over 700 poems and numerous publications, and prepared a chronology of the run-up to the Emergency and the events thereafter. It helped that by 1978, at least four anthologies of resistance poems — in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and Kannada — had already been published. Perry’s 300-page book arrived in shops five years after he started work on it.

What drove Perry to undertake this enormous archiving?

“One of the main reasons for collecting and publishing these poems was to demonstrate that not all the poets and intellectuals of India were silenced, and that many ordinary people, some rarely or never before attempting verse, turned to poetry as an appropriate, not entirely private and isolated, experience of their emotions,” he writes in the preface. India’s cultural history would be misleading without the testimony of these poems, he believes.

The Shah Commission Report, which looked at the excesses of the 19 months of the Emergency, but turned out to be a detailed report of the event itself, some fine reportage by journalists who covered the Emergency, a handful of memoirs and academic works, and films like Anand Patwardhan’s Prisoners of Conscience provide details of the time. But none of these could sum up the fear and trauma that an authoritarian regime inflicted on an unsuspecting people in the way the contents of Perry’s book did.

Take Malayalam writer M Govindan’s 1976 poem, Prayer: “‘Your writing or life?’/ Before they come/ to make me choose,/ O God, if thou art,/ Send me far off — / To Hell though it be.”

To evade censors and political collaborators, the poets resorted to the use of allegories, fables and myths, and borrowed liberally from the satire tradition of the folk culture.

Four decades later, many of these poems — “traces of an old flame”, as Perry, now leading a retired life, puts it — have a contemporary ring to them. According to Perry, “what some ‘Emergency protest’ poems are reacting against are not necessarily social or personal conditions brought on by the Emergency; rather they were conditions only intensified during the Emergency”.

Thus, Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena’s Red Cycle can today be read as a response to the random arrests that police sometimes make in the name of fighting Maoism, and Daya Pawar’s Siddhartha Nagar could be about the home demolitions in Mankhurd. It could be argued that a state of ‘Emergency’ appears and disappears in pockets of the country, resisted mostly by civil rights groups and the new social movements that emerged from the resistance to Indira Gandhi’s experiment with authoritarianism. India recovered from Indira’s constitutional coup, but it now faces an assault from forces of majoritarianism, which, ironically, owe their legitimacy to battling the Emergency.

In his A Blessing, Hindi poet Nagarjun addressed the post-Emergency generation: “Feeling somewhat circumscribed/ We bore the onslaught of a tyranny/ And perhaps in future too/ We shall suffer/ Similar tides. May your pains and sorrows have a different flavour each time./ May you never forget a homespun tyranny,/ May your own lunacy keep you ever cheerful,/ May you take pride/ In being your own exception.”

Some would say the poets of Voice of Emergency had recorded a time for the future.

