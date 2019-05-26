When is Narendra Modi’s swearing-in

After leading his party to an emphatic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 30 (Thursday), paving the way for a second consecutive term of the BJP-led NDA in power. On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Modi as the prime minister after NDA MPs elected him unanimously as the leader of the BJP parliamentary party.

Advertising

When will Modi take oath as PM?

Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 30 at 7 PM (IST). The ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the PM and other members of the Union Council of Ministers of the 17th Lok Sabha. Yesterday, the President appointed Modi the Prime Minister after he was elected unanimously as the leader of the NDA by newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led alliance.

This is Modi’s second term as the prime minister after a historic win for the BJP which single-handedly crossed the majority mark in the general elections this year, winning 303 out of the 542 seats that went to polls.

Watch: What Modi said to newly-elected NDA MPs

NDA leaders greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting on Saturday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Advertising

Who will take oath along with Modi?

Along with Narendra Modi, Council of ministers will also take oath on Thursday forming the 17th Lok Sabha. As of now, it is not known for certain who will form the Union cabinet. Speculations are rife that new faces will feature in the cabinet.

It is unclear whether Sushma Swaraj will continue as the External Affairs minister. Swaraj did not contest elections this time. For her to be inducted into the cabinet, she will have to be a Rajya Sabha MP. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is also expected to hang his boots on account of ill health.

During the budget prior to elections, Rajya Sabha MP Piyush Goyal had replaced Jaitley as the interim Finance Minister when he had gone to the US for treatment.

Who will be present at Modi’s oath-taking ceremony?

NDA leaders are expected to be present at the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. The alliance together has a strength of 353 MPs in the 543-member house out of which the BJP has a majority of 303 Members of Parliament.

NDA leaders, including SAD leader Prakash Singh Badal, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thakeray, AIADMK’s K Palaniswami, NPP’s Conrad Sangma are likely to be present alongside BJP leaders.

Are foreign leaders invited to Modi’s oath-taking ceremony?

It is uncertain which foreign leaders will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi. In 2014, SAARC Heads of State and Government including then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina were invited to Modi’s swearing-in as the Prime Minister.

Earlier today, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called up his Indian counterpart and congratulated him on BJP’s resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections. The relation between the two nuclear-armed nations has nosedived ever since the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent Balakot air strikes.

What happens after Modi takes oath as Prime Minister?

With Narendra Modi taking charge as the Prime Minister and the Union council of ministers taking oath Thursday, the 17th Lok Sabha will set in motion. The new government has 542 MPs out of a total strength of 543 (The EC cancelled polling in the Vellore constituency following a cash seizure).

As the country’s next Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the Maldives early next month, in his first bilateral visit.

Bhutan was the first country Modi had visited in 2014 after becoming prime minister. Diplomatic sources said the prime minister is expected to travel to Male in the first half of June, while the Maldivian media reported that the visit will take place between June 7-8.