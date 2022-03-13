What’s inside the newly opened Museum of the Future in Dubai? Is it really a museum?

The Museum of the Future in Dubai was recently thrown open to the public. It was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, on February 23. The museum reportedly takes the visitors on an experiential journey, transporting them to the year 2071, to coincide with the centenary of the founding of the UAE. But the bigger objective is, its makers say, to act as an incubator for scientists, thinkers and researchers to bring their bold ideas and visions of the future to life.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Unique Architecture

The seven-storey, pillar-less structure, spanning an area of 30,000 sq m is arguably an engineering marvel. Architecturally, it is among the most streamlined buildings in the world with no sharp corners on its external structure, rising to a height of 77 metres. Notably, its stainless-steel facade is decorated with inspirational quotes in Arabic calligraphy, designed by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej. It is fed with 4,000 megawatts of electricity that is produced through solar energy using solar panels. While architect Shaun Killa designed the museum, the creation of the museum has been undertaken by the Dubai Future Foundation.

تجارب رائعة محفزة للخيال وملهمة للإبداع عاشها مجموعة من طلاب المدارس ضمن أول جولة مدرسية في #متحف_المستقبل. احجزوا تجاربكم الآن: https://t.co/LOjTDhKZPB#أجمل_مبنى_على_وجه_الأرض pic.twitter.com/KCrMYaBdv4 — Museum Of The Future (@MOTF) March 9, 2022

Gateway to the future

It employs the latest technologies in virtual and augmented reality, big data analysis, artificial intelligence and human machine interaction to answer many questions related to the future of humanity, cities, societies and life on Earth, all the way to outer space. It also includes innovation laboratories for health, education, smart cities, energy and transportation, a permanent museum of future innovations, and laboratories to generate and test new ideas, especially in developmental areas related to critical social challenges. A big component of the museum is the trip to space and how we can leverage space travel. There is also focus on DNA sampling and genetics on one of the floors of the museum.

So, is it really a museum?

A museum is traditionally a place or building where objects of historical, artistic or cultural interest are exhibited, preserved or studied. Rather than being a museum in the limited traditional sense, the Museum of the Future is more of a laboratory designed to foster innovation among leading scientists in the region and beyond. It is a living museum where content and exhibits will constantly be renewed, enhanced and enriched in keeping with the latest technological advancements.