What WhatsApp users believed, disbelieved and shared — based on a survey in poll-bound states

How much time does an Indian user spend on WhatsApp daily — there were 250 million monthly active users in 2017 — and how likely are they to believe whatever messages they see, especially in an election season or in an atmosphere where misinformation has led to violence?

Over the last one year, technology-centred NGO Digital Empowerment Foundation interviewed roughly 3,000 people from Tier II and Tier III cities in 11 states about their WhatsApp usage and awareness. Six of these states were due for Assembly elections while the study was being conducted, while the other five states had seen a high number of misinformation-related violent incidents, according to the organisation, whose survey has been accessed exclusively by The Indian Express. Over half the respondents were students, while a little less than a third were policemen.