Toggle Menu
What WhatsApp users believed, disbelieved and shared — based on a survey in poll-bound stateshttps://indianexpress.com/article/explained/what-whatsapp-users-believed-disbelieved-and-shared-based-on-a-survey-in-poll-bound-states-5665956/

What WhatsApp users believed, disbelieved and shared — based on a survey in poll-bound states

Over the last one year, technology-centred NGO Digital Empowerment Foundation interviewed roughly 3,000 people from Tier II and Tier III cities in 11 states about their WhatsApp usage and awareness.

whatsapp, whatsapp news, whatsapp rumours, whatsapp forwards, whatsapp election news, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha polls 2019, elections news, india news, indian express
Over the last one year, technology-centred NGO Digital Empowerment Foundation interviewed roughly 3,000 people from Tier II and Tier III cities in 11 states about their WhatsApp usage and awareness. (Image source: Reuters)

How much time does an Indian user spend on WhatsApp daily — there were 250 million monthly active users in 2017 — and how likely are they to believe whatever messages they see, especially in an election season or in an atmosphere where misinformation has led to violence?

Over the last one year, technology-centred NGO Digital Empowerment Foundation interviewed roughly 3,000 people from Tier II and Tier III cities in 11 states about their WhatsApp usage and awareness. Six of these states were due for Assembly elections while the study was being conducted, while the other five states had seen a high number of misinformation-related violent incidents, according to the organisation, whose survey has been accessed exclusively by The Indian Express. Over half the respondents were students, while a little less than a third were policemen.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Donald Trump to Balochistan to Gurgaon meat shops: Meet the Hindu Sena
2 Explained: What led Madras HC to quash land acquisition for Chennai-Salem highway
3 Explained: In BJP manifesto, a stress on nationalism, eye on 2022 and beyond