What was the UN event representatives of Nithyananda’s Kailasa attended?

Representatives of fugitive ‘godman’ Nithyananda’s self-proclaimed country, the United States of Kailasa (USK), attended a discussion conducted by the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva on February 24.

While tweeting a picture of one of the representatives — a woman dressed in a sari and wearing a turban and jewellery — Nithyananda said, “USK at UN Geneva: Inputs on the Achievement of Sustainability….. Participation of the United States of KAILASA in a discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva”.

USK at UN Geneva: Inputs on the Achievement of Sustainability Participation of the United States of KAILASA in a discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva The Economic, Social, and… pic.twitter.com/pNoAkWOas8 — KAILASA’s SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 25, 2023

Notably, the USK isn’t among the 193 countries recognised by the UN. In 2020, Nithyananda claimed to have founded a new country after he “bought an island” off the coast of Ecuador. The ‘country’ has a flag, a constitution, an economic system, a passport and an emblem.

What was the event that the USK representatives attended?

The event was the ‘Day of General Discussion on General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development’, where two persons spoke on behalf of the USK during the time allocated to raise questions, according to the news agency IANS.

While it’s still unclear how the USK representatives participated in the discussion, a link for registering for the event is available on CESCR’s website.

As per the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the CESCR is “currently in the process of developing a General Comment on economic, social and cultural rights and sustainable development.” The February 24 discussion was held as the “final step in the Committee’s process of consulting with relevant stakeholders before producing a first draft of the General Comment following numerous consultations held since 2020.”

CESCR is a body of 18 independent experts that monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) — a treaty signed in 1966 — by its State parties. Established on May 29, 1985, the committee seeks to develop a constructive dialogue with Member States, determine whether the Covenant’s norms are being implemented in Member States and assess how the implementation and enforcement of the Covenant could be improved.

Since 2018, the committee has been developing the General Comment, which clarifies the content of the rights set out in a particular treaty. The UN’s website said, “The aim of general comments is to help State parties better implement the rights enshrined in the treaties.”

What did the USK representatives say?

According to IANS, the representative, who appeared to introduce herself as Vijayapriya Nithyananda, claimed, “Kailasa has been implementing the ancient Hindu policies and indigenous solutions that are in alignment with the time-tested Hindu principles for sustainable development”.

She also talked about Nithayananda’s “intense persecution and human rights violation for reviving the indigenous traditions and lifestyle and lifestyle of Hinduism”. “And he was even banned from preaching and exiled from his birth country” she said and also asked the panel what can be done to help him, the news agency mentioned. Nithyananda fled India after he was accused of rape and of confining children in his ashram illegally in 2019.

Another representative, who identified as Ian Kumar, asked one of the experts on the panel about “local legislation that might significantly stifle indigenous groups who want to authentically practice their cultural agricultural traditions.”

As per the IANS report, none of the panellists responded to their questions and comments.